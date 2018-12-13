With just days left to sign up for health insurance, advocates are making last-minute efforts to convince South Carolinians without coverage to find it.
The enrollment period, narrowed in its time span from years' past, ends Dec. 15 — Saturday. After that time, anyone without health insurance will have a difficult time finding coverage for 2019.
Nearly 106,000 people have enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act so far this year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
That number is down by about 4,500 people at the same time last year. The federal office said it had its highest call volume of the year on Monday, with the deadline to enroll approaching.
Representatives with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will be available on extended hours to help customers enroll. Phone lines will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday. The health insurance group is the only company that sells plans on the Affordable Care Act exchanges in every part of South Carolina. A new entrant to the market this year, Absolute Total Care, is selling plans in Charleston County only.
A spokeswoman with BlueCross BlueShield said almost 90 percent of members receive a subsidy to help pay for the costs of their insurance. Some qualify for a plan that features a $0 monthly premium.
Rozalynn Goodwin, vice president for engagement with the S.C. Hospital Association, said she is pushing young people to enroll this year, especially considering next year will be the first that there is no penalty for not having coverage. President Donald Trump's administration successfully repealed the penalty, taking effect for the first time in 2019.
The SCHA is hosting enrollment events in Greenville on Thursday, Florence on Friday and Columbia on Saturday.
Thank you to @SCFSC, @ghs_org, @McLeodHealth, @PalmettoHealth and @MUSChealth for your support! pic.twitter.com/qeynt011Ta— SC Hospital Assoc (@SCHospitals) December 12, 2018
Goodwin said without the penalty there is a chance the pool of people enrolled in health insurance could be affected. The market relies on people both young and old, healthy and sick, to enroll in order to keep the insurance affordable for everyone.
"Without that, there's definitely concern that the pool could be older, possibly sicker," Goodwin said. But she cautioned that it's still too early to tell.