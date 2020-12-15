On the brink of biggest vaccination effort ever, a look back at history

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26, 1918, subscribers of The Charleston News and Courier woke up to good news.

"FLU EPIDEMIC ABATING HERE," a headline on Page 2 of the newspaper proclaimed. "Only Seventy-Five New Cases Were Reported Here Yesterday."

Dr. J. Mercier Green, Charleston Health Officer at the time, said he was satisfied measures taken to prevent the spread of the deadly disease were working, "chief among these being the rigid quarantine which forbids the opening of schools, churches, theaters and any public gathering."

Already that year, over 5,500 people in Charleston had been diagnosed with the Spanish flu and 185 had died from it. Many of them technically died from bacterial pneumonia, which often followed their flu diagnoses.

It goes without saying all the ways in which this 102-year-old news report rings familiar during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But there is one glaring difference between then and now. Charlestonians in 1918 had no hope of a cure or a vaccination. The use of vaccines and inoculations had been around for centuries, but it wasn't until the mid-1940s that a flu vaccine was first approved for public use, nearly 30 years after the Spanish flu of 1918 claimed 50 million lives around the world.

Now, on the cusp of the biggest vaccination program in world history, a look back at use of vaccines over time offers insight about what we might expect in the months and years ahead.

Rene Najera is an epidemiologist and the editor of History of Vaccines, an online project by the College of Physicians in Philadelphia. The project was first conceived in 2007 to inform the public, including parents, about vaccines and their history.

"It’s been building up to this," Najera said. "Vaccines didn’t come out of a nowhere. It’s a centuries-long process of learning and experimenting."

Major breakthroughs

Life expectancy has increased dramatically over the past several hundred years, largely because infant and child mortality has fallen so precipitously. Those gains can be attributed to better medicine, including mandatory vaccination schedules that most children are required to comply with if they want to attend school.

There have been many medical breakthroughs in the history of vaccines, but one of the first and most important is widely considered to have happened in 1796 when an Englishman named Edward Jenner successfully tested a hypothesis that injecting humans (in his case, a boy) with cowpox pustules would protect them from the deadly smallpox.

Six years later, Massachusetts became the first state in this country to officially encourage the use of the smallpox vaccination, and in 1813, the U.S. Vaccine Agency was established. Both Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin were early proponents of the science behind vaccines.

But that science was, for many decades, hampered by technology. Najera said it was only after the advent of the electron microscope in 1931 that scientists were able to see what a flu virus looked like, isolate it and develop a vaccine that would keep people from getting sick. It was considered another public health breakthrough, much like Jenner's discovery in 1796 or the development of the rabies vaccine by Louis Pasteur in 1885.

"When the Spanish flu (of 1918) came around, they knew it was something infectious that was in the air, but they didn’t have the ability to see the virus or grow it in the lab," Najera said. "That didn’t happen until the 1930s."

Still, 2020 marks another major breakthrough. The COVID-19 vaccine was developed in a matter of months — clearly a record-breaker in terms of speed. The runner-up for timeliness is the mumps vaccines, which was developed in 1950s, Najera said, and even then, that one took four years to get right.

Mumps is now mostly a thing of the past. The same goes for polio, tuberculosis, measles and many other diseases that used to kill millions of people each year. The history of vaccines, without question, is a stunning success story.

"Indeed, if you asked a public health professional to draw up a top-10 list of the achievements of the past century, he or she would be hard pressed not to rank immunization first," a Health Affairs paper argued in 2005.

Historical skepticism

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

There have been snags, Najera acknowledged. And recent history has shown that the enthusiastic public uptake of a new, breakthrough vaccine isn't always guaranteed.

For example, when a vaccine for human papillomavirus was introduced in 2006, many parents refused to vaccinate their adolescent children. The HPV vaccine is administered in two or three doses, depending on the age of the patient, and has been shown to be safe and very effective in preventing a number of different types of cancer later in life.

Even so, in 2016, a decade after it was approved for public use, South Carolina had one of the lowest rates for HPV vaccination in the country. Only a few states make the HPV vaccine a mandatory part of the vaccine schedule.

Kathleen Cartmell, a public health professor at Clemson University, has worked for several years with the Medical University of South Carolina's Hollings Cancer Center on a public health campaign to encourage the use of the HPV vaccine.

South Carolina's HPV vaccination rate now basically matches the national average, but Cartmell said it's taken robust collaboration between hospitals, health care providers, insurers, health departments and other groups to move the needle.

"You’ve got to think of who all the key partners are. … That stuff takes planning," she said. "That’s what we did with the HPV vaccination and that’s what we’ll have to do with COVID. Otherwise, we’ll be looking at very low vaccination rates. That’s why I think we’ve just got to get it right."

Childhood vaccination rates in South Carolina and across of the country have been dropping for several straight years now as the anti-vaccine movement has gained momentum online. That makes some public health experts concerned about skepticism directed toward the new coronavirus vaccine.

“We are aware of the skepticism of not only the COVID-19 vaccine, but unfortunately there’s hesitancy about other vaccines that have been widely available a long time," said Linda Bell, the chief epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. "We see that every season with the flu vaccine and we see it with child immunizations."

Both Cartmell and Bell have emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. It has been vetted and has undergone the same rigorous process as every other vaccine in terms of research, development, clinical trials and safeguards.

Bell said DHEC's communications team is currently assessing the basis for any public hesitancy about getting the vaccine.

"We do want people to know what to expect, though," she said. "As with all vaccines and with all drugs, there can be symptoms associated with taking them. So when people get the vaccine, they may have a sore arm. They may get feverish for a day or so or feel a little achy. But that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t safe. That’s the body’s immune system responding to the vaccine."

Cartmell said she thinks it's important for the public to understand that the federal Food and Drug Administration has done its job.

"It's been tested and it works and it’s a safe vaccine," she said. "And that’s an important message."

It's certainly more hopeful than the message News and Courier readers were delivered on the morning of Oct. 27, 1918 — only one day after the paper had reported the Spanish flu epidemic was finally subsiding.

"WARNING AGAINST 'FLU SURE CURES,'" the headline read. "Use of Vaccines Only in the Experimental Stage."

None of those experiments would prove effective.