On the brink of 2021, SC health experts sound off on benefits, downsides of 'Dry January'

Every year, the popularity of "Dry January" keeps growing.

The concept is simple: Participants simply abstain from drinking alcohol for 31 days. Some think of it as a healthy way to kick off the new year. Others enjoy a long drying out after all of their holiday indulgences.

While health experts are quick to admit that taking a few weeks off of alcohol will absolutely yield tangible health benefits — including lower blood pressure, better sleep and weight loss — one addiction specialist said he's concerned that a month of sobriety may actually mask long-term problems among some Dry January devotees.

Josh Smith is the director for the Center of Drug and Alcohol Programs at the Medical University of South Carolina. He said that heavy drinking leading up to Jan. 1 and heavy drinking on Feb. 1 — as a way to celebrate completing the program — could indicate risky drinking behavior, even if participants strictly follow Dry January's rules.

"There’s a difference between quitting drinking and pressing pause," said Smith, who worries that heavy drinkers could be using a month of sobriety to make excuses for abuse, dependence or addiction the other 11 months of the year.

He suggested adults who want to participate in Dry January make an appointment to see their doctor and talk about their alcohol use — whether or not they perceive a personal problem with drinking. The pandemic has certainly exacerbated problematic drinking for many people, he said.

"It’s a recipe for something that becomes really toxic to people: drinking to cope."

According to the 2020 County Health Rankings, which are compiled by the University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, 23 percent of Charleston adults report "excessive drinking" habits, a rate considerably higher than in other parts of South Carolina. In fact, a couple of years ago, another MUSC researcher told The Post and Courier he had a hard time recruiting "light" drinkers in Charleston for scientific studies. The good news is that younger adults seem to be drinking less, Smith said.

"My understanding that a lot of millennials are looking at alcohol and saying it’s just not worth it," he said.

It's one of the trends that prompted South Carolina native Douglas Watters to open "Spirited Away," New York's first "booze-free bottle shop" earlier this year on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Many younger adults are looking for high quality alternatives to alcoholic beverages, he said, and Spirited Away stocks a variety of brands to meet that need, including nonalcoholic IPAs, elixirs and sparkling wine. He anticipates Dry January will drive even more demand for these products.

Watters, himself, said he's never been big on resolutions and has never participated in Dry January before, but plans to this time around. He only drinks one or two alcoholic beverages a week anyway, he said.

"I feel the need to drink less now than I used to because there are so many great alternatives," Watters said.

Outside the confines of Dry January, experts believe the demand for no-alcohol and low-alcohol beverages will continue to grow. Bacari Limited (maker of the rum), announced this month it anticipates this category of drinks will grow by 400 percent through 2024 in Western Europe. In the U.S., Instacart, a business that specializes in grocery deliveries, said sales for alcohol-free spirits has been growing 195 percent year-over-year.

While these trends are encouraging, Howard Becker, who runs the Charleston Alcohol Research Center at MUSC, said it's likely that some of these younger consumers may be using drugs, such as marijuana or opioids, instead of drinking alcohol.

He said the main benefit of Dry January is that it allows people to take stock of their behavior.

"How much do you depend on alcohol? How much are you consuming when you do drink? Are you having difficultly refraining from drinking?" These are some of the questions people should pose to themselves, he said.

"It’s a really valuable opportunity for people to assess their own behavior, their own lifestyle."