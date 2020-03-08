Officials continue to investigate 2 SC coronavirus cases

Authorities continue to monitor South Carolina's two presumptive cases of coronavirus, but no new developments have been announced since Saturday.

Officials said the cases, one in Kershaw County and one in Charleston County, should not alarm the public. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is still investigating how the Kershaw County resident, a woman in her 80s with no recent travel history, contracted the virus.

The Charleston County case was discovered when a Medical University of South Carolina worker in her 30s quarantined herself after returning from a trip to France and Italy. Her symptoms are mild, president of MUSC Health Dr. David Cole told The Post and Courier Saturday. The Kershaw County patient is being treated in Columbia.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 464 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the United States and more than 100,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.