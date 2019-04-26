By the end of a North Charleston poverty simulation, several families were in dire need of assistance. For the fake Chen family, a family of five had easily become a family of two in less than an hour.
“It changes peoples perspective of what it means to live in poverty," said Courtnay Thompson, market president of Select Health of South Carolina.
On Friday, Select Health and its medicaid plan called First Choice hosted a Community Action Poverty Simulation at the Ferndale Community Center. The goal was to further educate their staff and community volunteers on the challenges the families they serve face.
In South Carolina over 35 percent of working families are under 200 percent of federal poverty line. A lot of those families will look toward entities like Select Health for assistance.
The event consisted of around 80 participants. They all were separated into distinct families. A lot were large like the Chen family which consisted of two parents and three children.
All of the simulated families were in the middle of the community center. They were surrounded by community resources that lined the center's walls.
There was a bank, a grocery store, a payday loan, a school, a jail, social services and even a medical facility.
Each family was also given a set amount of transportation cards. This was to mimic a car or public transportation. If someone wanted to do something at one of the community resource tables, then they had to use transportation cards. Going to school didn't require those cards.
Going to work required the use of five.
The simulation consisted of four 15 minute weeks. In that time families would have to work and pay pills.
The Chen family consisted of an 8 year old named Chad, a pregnant 16 year old named Connie, and a 10 year old named Carl.
Thompson took on the role of Chad.
The father was 42 year old Charles Chen, a recently unemployed computer programmer that lost his unemployment compensation. The mother was 39 year old Cindy Chen, a receptionist at a hospital.
After taxes the family made $1324 a month. They had an over $600 mortgage that needed to paid and $285 in utilities. After credit card bill payments, automobile loan payments, food and student loans; the family would be hundreds of dollars in the hole.
By the end of the simulation the Chen family had their home, most of their immediate bills paid and $33 left to spend. But their children were also taken away from them.
"As a kid you have zero things you can do to help," said Carly Stephens a social worker with Select Health who played Connie.
At the start of the simulation the Chen family was already having trouble. The first problem was the transportation cards. Medical economics analyst, Beth Evans, who played Cindy Chen, had to use five cards to get to work.
Leslie Haynie, who played Charles Chen, had to use one card to get a job application. After sitting at work, Evans didn't have enough transportation cards to go cash her check.
In the midst of that, they also forgot to feed their children breakfast.
So Evans stole a card from another family and fortunately didn't get caught. But from there things got worse. Bills started pilling up. After work, Evans was having to rush to different tables to get different resources.
"I feel like this is physically stressing you out," said Thompson to Evans as she ran through the list of things that needed to get done.
Meanwhile Haynie went for a job interview and to pawn off a microwave.
"I felt useless sitting here and not doing anything," Haynie said.
Week three is where the family really took a hit. To help out with bills Thompson's character Chad stole a utilities voucher. When the police came to investigate they assumed it was Haynie's character.
So she got arrested while on her way to her first day at work. This left the children at home alone since Evans was already at work. The police officer immediately sent them to a foster family.
The last week was the most stressful. The family had their car stolen so Evans couldn't get to work. Since Haynie was arrested on her first day, she didn't have a job either.
So while Evans dashed from various community resources trying to get their kids back, Haynie took out their savings to try and pay some of the bills.
"I wish there was time to strategize," Evans said.
At the last minute they tried to get help from a non-profit but it was too late. Throughout the simulation most participants were stressed. For Evans, since her character was the bread winner, a lot of stress was falling on her.
"It was eye opening," she said.
At the end of the simulation out of about 80 participants, only five managed to make it the doctor for a check-up. Most of the participants didn't take advantage of the non-profit table either.
Pregnant Connie Chen, didn't make it to any doctors appointments for her unborn child.
Toni Parnell, a staff member with Select Health, said she really wanted the program to emphasize the effort families make. A common misconception she said is that people believe poor people don't wan to work.
A lot of struggling families have jobs, she said, they simply don't make enough.
“The working poor really does exist," she said.
While reflecting on the simulation most agreed that it highlighted the anxiety families feel. For them it was just an hour simulating a month. For a lot of families it's a life time.
"You're always in survival mode," Parnell said.
In the future, Thompson hopes that the experience builds empathy. She explained that most people are two incidents away from being in a situation like the Chen family.
"We all could find ourselves in a vulnerable position," she said.