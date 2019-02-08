Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston sent home nearly 100 students this week for fevers and additional signs associated with the influenza virus.
"We have been plagued by students with fever/flu like symptoms," AMHS nurses wrote in an email to parents.
A representative from the the Charleston County School District further clarified that while nearly 100 kids were sent home, most were solely for a fever. Only 17 of those kids were sent home specifically for flu-like symptoms and they cannot be certain at this time if any students actually contracted the virus.
High school staff are advising parents that students with fevers above 100 degrees should stay away from the school until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
This week, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in flu activity with nearly 300 lab-confirmed cases of the flu virus. The department reported 25 people across the state have died from the flu so far this season, which typically begins in October and ends as late as May.
Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention saw an increase in influenza activity, as well, with relatively high activity recorded in South Carolina compared to other states.
Some of the symptoms of the virus include fever, fatigue, body aches and coughing. In children, vomiting and diarrhea are common symptoms.
The CDC still recommends the annual flu-vaccine as being the top preventative measure for the virus for anyone who is 6 months and older.