North Charleston dental clinic provides free services on city's south end

NORTH CHARLESTON — Inspired by his faith, Dr. Bill Sasser has been on mission trips to dozens of countries to help provide free dental care.

But ministry for the medical doctor begins at home. A North Charleston dental program has shown there's a large number of people in the Lowcountry who cannot afford to see a dentist.

"The pool of dental need is like a swimming pool," he said. "Most people want to treat patients on the shallow end who have money and insurance. There are a lot of people who are drowning in the deep end.”

The North Charleston Dental Outreach was established in 1998 by the Charleston Baptist Association to provide emergency dental care to low-income residents. The facility, located near Reynolds Avenue in a low-wealth area with high unemployment, is owned by nearby St. Matthew Baptist Church.

The center also is planning to expand into a bigger space where they could offer a wider scope of services. But funding is limited.

After closing for a couple of years, the effort was reopened in 2010 with private funding. Today, the center is operated by a handful of volunteer dentists, dental students from the Medical University of South Carolina, and a clinical director. Services are offered free of charge Thursdays starting around 4:30 p.m., though the center accepts donations, which typically range $2-$20, Sasser said.

One night a few weeks ago, the outreach received $52 after dentists offered $4,500 worth of care.

The outreach may have to install a sliding scale payment method where patients pay based on their ability, Sasser said.

“When we think long term, we sometimes think of how we’re going to sustain the place," he said.

Sasser, who also leads Dental Community Fellowship at MUSC, is most passionate about helping future medical professionals learn about the needs of the less fortunate.

In addition to serving at the clinic, students with the faith-based college organization take frequent mission trips with Sasser.

“This is a great opportunity to sort of teach them from a clinical standpoint," he said. "But also expose them to the needs of the poor.”

Kelsey Fierstein, an MUSC student who serves as the clinic's student volunteer coordinator, said working at the North Charleston outreach has opened her eyes to the number of people who can't afford health care.

She graduates in May and afterward hopes to incorporate her experiences into her dental career.

"I would love to find another free clinic like that," she said. "You can do private practice ... but you don't get the same feeling."

The center, one of five outreaches in the area offering emergency dental services, has treated thousands of patients over the years. Last year, the center served 500 patients, Sasser said. Its services consist mainly of tooth removal.

They've adjusted practices amid the pandemic, including patient temperature checks, health questionnaires and moving client lines outside.

The virus has shed light on the need for more building space where the center also could expand its services. It's current three-room facility has limited space and old equipment. X-rays are outdated, and there are no computers to track patients.

Volunteers coordinated with the Baptist association to identify a building owned by the denomination on Azalea Avenue. The plan is for the outreach to operate in a wing of the facility, extending it to create a seven-room space. In the new location, they hope to expand their work to include preventive and restorative services, such as cleanings and fillings.

The project will cost $500,000 and the center has raised about half that amount with a grant from a dental insurance company and private donations.

Donations can be made online at northcharlestondentaloutreach.com to help further the mission.

"We need to bloom where we're planted," Sasser said.

Sasser, an Alabama native and MUSC graduate, didn't always have a heart for mission work. His career began as one where he was "determined to be successful" and didn't focus much on family or God, he said.

After a divorce, he began to reevaluate his priorities and started to volunteer. He started traveling overseas, setting up clinics on mission trips in 35 countries in North America, South America and Africa.

In particular, he recalls visiting Burundi in East Africa, one of he world's poorest nations but also a place where residents demonstrate joy and faith in spite of material lack, Sasser said.

His travels have been limited due to the virus, so back home is where he is for the time being, continuing to help those who need dental care.