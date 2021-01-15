North Charleston Coliseum to host coronavirus vaccinations for seniors

NORTH CHARLESTON — As South Carolina's public health agency expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to seniors, those in the Lowcountry can schedule a drive-thru appointment to get the shot without leaving their cars.
The North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, which has already been the site of drive-thru coronavirus tests, will open its parking lot for vaccinations on Wednesday.
People over 70 can call their regular doctor's office to make appointments if their doctor is a Roper St. Francis Physician Partner, according to the hospital system's website. Those who don't have a doctor partnered with the hospital can schedule by phone at 843-727-3627.
After scheduling an appointment, patients can drive to the Coliseum parking lot and remain in their vehicles to get the shot. Patients will be required to stay on site for 15 minutes so that health care workers can monitor and treat any reactions.
