After more than three months of dealing with a mumps outbreak, the College of Charleston officially reported zero cases of the mumps this week.

This is after CofC reported only one case of the virus last week when students returned to campus from winter break. Since the outbreak was announced in September, the college has reported 76 cases of the virus.

"Although we are certainly pleased with the recent reduction in active mumps cases at the College, we remain vigilant in our surveillance and are hopeful that this trend extends into the coming weeks," said Alicia Caudill, CofC's executive vice president for Student Affairs.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus of the same name. Symptoms range from fever and fatigue to the swelling of the salivary gland. The virus can be contracted through the sharing of utensils of someone with the mumps or breathing in saliva droplets from an infected person.

To help with virus prevention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend two doses of the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Those two doses have been found to cause a 88 percent reduction in the risk of getting the mumps.

The outbreak of the mumps at CofC was announced at the end of September after three cases of the virus were confirmed. Those three individuals were a mix of people who had and had not gotten the MMR vaccine.

While college officials are hopeful that the decline in cases means the outbreak is coming to an end, they still encourage students to remain alert. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, when a person gets infected with the mumps, it can take up to 25 days for symptoms to appear.

And some people may not even develop symptoms and still be able to infect others with the virus. So DHEC and college officials plan to continue to closely monitor it.

"While there were no new cases of mumps reported on the College of Charleston campus since last week, it is possible that additional cases could present in the coming weeks," said DHEC spokesman Chris Delcamp.