Newly reopened MUSC burn center performs nation's first new type of no-surgery skin graft

The newly reopened adult burn center at the Medical University of South Carolina is celebrating as a Dorchester County patient recovers from a first-of-its-kind skin graft in the United States.

The case of patient Tommy Porcha is one of the most promising since the hospital's adult burn center opened nearly three months ago.

The center has been busier than expected, according to Dr. Steven Kahn, MUSC's chief of burn surgery. By the end of the fiscal year it will be on track to have admitted about 300 adult patients.

The average at other burn centers is about 200.

It has admitted around 20 to 35 patients a month. Some have been from out-of-state. The hospital is rapidly building more infrastructure to keep up with the demand, Kahn said.

Porcha, 54, came to the burn center in late July with deep second-degree burns on 17 percent of his body. He and a friend had been burning logs on July 26 when the gasoline they were using ignited, a hospital official said.

He first went to a Summerville hospital, which told him he would need treatment at a burn center. He was ready to drive himself to Augusta, Ga., formerly the closest burn center for most South Carolina patients.

Porcha was surprised to learn that a month earlier, on May 26, the adult burn center at MUSC reopened some 18 years after it was closed. It's now the only adult burn center in the state.

"That was a relief," Porcha said. "It's a blessing."

Since the injury caused him to temporarily lose his income, he was glad to not have to worry about travel expenses.

After 12 days in the hospital and a few weeks of recovery, he said he feels almost back to normal. He cut his grass on Monday evening, barely feeling a twinge from the still-healing skin.

His quick recovery is excellent, but very unusual, Kahn said.

"He's several weeks ahead of where he would have been usually."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Porcha received the first reported successful minimally invasive skin graft on a burn in the country, Kahn said.

Typically, with burns like Porcha's, a surgeon would have removed almost all the skin from his thighs and stretched it across the wound to regrow.

New technology allowed the burn center to try a different procedure. Using an enzyme gel called NexoBrid, doctors removed the burn wounds. The enzyme eats dead tissue but leaves living tissue alone.

Then, doctors used a skin cell spray to regenerate the skin. Kahn removed small pieces of skin from Porcha's back, which incubated in the spray's ReCell device until it could be sprayed on his burn wounds, able to cover an area 80 times larger than what was taken.

MUSC's burn center is one of about 15 centers out of 130 across the country to be using this combined technology, Kahn said.

Porcha described the procedure as an almost "painless experience."

"When I look back at my photos, I see a charred body," he said.

The unconventional repair is more precise, officials said, and should result in less scarring and more long-term mobility. It's also better able to match skin pigmentation for darker skin.

In 2002, MUSC closed its adult burn center after the hospital couldn’t find the resources to support its 10 beds. It maintained a burn unit to treat children.

In January, Kahn told The Post and Courier he hoped to avoid the financial challenges MUSC’s last burn center faced by avoiding unnecessary surgery, minimizing excessive medication and embracing evidence-based medicine.