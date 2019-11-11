A study recently published in JAMA Pediatrics by researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina found a school-based telehealth program in Williamsburg County was associated with reduced emergency room visits for children with asthma.
The analysis used Medicaid claims data to determine the telehealth program helped reduce ER visits by more than 20 percent for these students.
In recent years, MUSC has been expanding the use of telemedicine across South Carolina. In some cases, the technology is being used in rural school to provide health care services.
"This study shows the potential impact that school-based telehealth programs can have on children with chronic illnesses, especially those living in communities lacking access to health care," MUSC said in a press release.