Medicare beneficiaries in South Carolina should be getting new Medicare cards soon.
The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that the new cards, which also will be sent to beneficiaries in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama, have been designed to "detect and avoid identity theft, scams and fraud."
An individual's Social Security number will no longer appear on his Medicare card. Those numbers will be replaced with a "unique identifying number."
Medicare benefits will not change and the new cards are free. Beneficiaries are encouraged to destroy their old cards when they receive new cards in the mail.