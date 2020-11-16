New device designed to improve pregnancy outcomes makes SC debut in Mt. Pleasant

A new medical device designed to stop potentially deadly uterine bleeding after a woman gives birth made its Southeastern debut at Charleston Birth Place in Mount Pleasant last month.

Not only was the freestanding birth center the first to buy the new Jada System in South Carolina, one of the practice's nurse midwives recently became the first midwife in the country to actually use it.

The device was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration this fall and proponents say it could play a valuable role in tackling the disproportionately high maternal mortality rate in the U.S.

After the Jada System hit the market, nurse midwife Jennifer Hirchert of Charleston Birth Place assisted a woman during labor who continued bleeding in a way that could have become dangerous. They were on alert anyway. The woman had previously delivered an infant during a home birth and had experienced a significant hemorrhage.

The amount of blood that the mother was losing at Charleston Birth Place hadn't reached an emergency level yet, but Hirchert knew that she had to intervene before it did.

"She was very anxious about hemorrhaging again," Hirchert said. "(The Jada System) worked amazingly well."

The device looks like a long, narrow tube, with a lime-green loop on the end made out of soft silicone. The loop is inserted into the uterus, while the other end of the attached tube is connected to a suction machine. The suction creates a vacuum in the womb, encouraging contractions. As the muscles of the uterus contract, open blood vessels are compressed. The bleeding stops.

A study found that the device was able to control postpartum hemorrhage, as well as abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding, in 94 percent of participants. Not only that, bleeding was generally controlled within three minutes.

Lesley Rathbun, a nurse midwife and the founder of Charleston Birth Place, explained why quick intervention is so crucial during emergency postpartum hemorrhage.

"A mom can completely bleed out in minutes," she said.

Before Charleston Birth Place invested in the Jada System, there were certain drugs that the nurse midwives could administer to help control bleeding after delivery. And they still use those, Rathbun explained. The device is one more tool in their kit to help women deliver infants in a safe environment.

The Jada System, she said, will not be used at Charleston Birth Place to delay the necessary transfer of a woman to a hospital. But it could be used to prevent a transfer or to intervene during an emergency that's spiraling out of control.

"I would say we probably have about four to five (hospital) admissions (a year) for postpartum hemorrhage," she said. Hospitals tend to see more of these cases, she explained, because they deliver patients with higher risks.

The only other device on the market used to halt postpartum bleeding is a "balloon tamponade" that is inserted into the uterus and then inflated. It is successful in stopping hemorrhage, but Rathbun explained the balloon must remain in place for 24 hours and it can be painful. It's only available for use in hospitals.

Pregnancy-related mortality has been climbing in the U.S. for decades. In 1987, an average 7.2 women per every 1,000 live births died due to pregnancy complications. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of death is now 16.9, and 2.5 times higher than that for Black women.

According to Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit group dedicated to addressing maternal mortality, the U.S. has higher rates of maternal deaths than 45 other countries and remains the only developed country with a "consistently rising" maternal mortality rate. The group estimates that more than half of all maternal deaths in the U.S. are preventable.

Hemorrhage alone accounts for 11 percent of pregnancy-related deaths among all races. That makes it a problem that many health care professionals and nonprofit groups are eager to solve.

"This is a common reason that an otherwise normal, healthy woman could lose her life," Rathbun said. "I’d love to see (the Jada System) someday on every ambulance."

Rathbun said she's hopeful her investment will pay off.

Health insurance companies often reimburse hospitals and birth centers a global rate for labor and delivery, the amount of which does not vary that much even if a woman experiences complications during birth.

An outside analysis by Premier Inc., a Charlotte-based health care company, found that the cost of a delivery during which a mother experiences hemorrhage is "about 45 percent more" than a delivery without hemorrhage.

Charleston Birth Place pays $1,000 for the single-use Jada System and buys the device in packs of three.

"It's an investment for a birth center. That’s a pretty hefty price tag," she said. "For a hospital, it’s not."