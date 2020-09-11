MUSC's lung transplant program scores poorly. The hospital says it's getting better.

Lung transplant patients at the Medical University of South Carolina — the only hospital in the state where the procedure can be done — have some of the poorest chances of surviving in the country, according to a review of national records.

People receiving kidneys and livers in Charleston number in the dozens every year. Hearts and lungs are more rare.

In general, hospitals that do more transplants tend to have better patient outcomes, according to data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, the authoritative source on the topic.

For about 15 years, South Carolina didn’t have a lung transplant program. MUSC stopped doing the surgeries in 1997 after it lost its lead surgeon. It got the program back up and running in 2011. Since then, the number of lung transplants done each year has tripled. But the rate of patients dying has gotten worse.

When the federal Medicare program decided MUSC was transplanting too few hearts in 2017, it withdrew funding for that specific procedure. The heart transplant program worked to get its volume back up, and Medicare restored funding for heart transplants at MUSC in the spring of 2018.

But while an MUSC heart patient’s chances of living at least one year after transplantation are right around the national average, its lung patients face far lower odds.

Data between January of 2017 and June of 2019 shows that after one year, fewer than three-quarters of the lung transplant patients at MUSC were still alive. The rate is third-worst out of all transplant hospitals in the United States, according to the newspaper’s review of registry data.

Advocate Christ Medical Center in Illinois and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles were the only programs that performed worse during the same period.

Heather Woolwine, a spokeswoman for MUSC, said in a statement that data from the registry lags behind. In more recent months, she said, 91 percent of patients have survived their lung transplants.

"MUSC Health remains committed to providing a safe and high-quality lung transplant program, as well as other transplant programs, for the citizens of South Carolina," she said.

According to other metrics, MUSC’s lung transplant program performs better than other transplant hospitals. After surgery, patients stay at MUSC for about 15 days, which is better than the national average of 19.

The national transplant registry considers the one-year survival rate the most important metric.