MUSC vaccine website goes viral, allowing anyone to sign up for an appointment

A website designed to allow health care workers to sign up for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Medical University of South Carolina has gone viral, allowing anyone in the general public with access to the link to make an appointment, regardless of their eligibility.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said the sign-up website was originally sent to outside health care providers in the community, such as dentists, eye doctors and physical therapists, to allow their employees to get a vaccine through the hospital. Health care workers are considered part of Phase 1A in the vaccine roll-out, giving them access to the vaccine before other high-risk groups.

Woolwine said MUSC was relying on an honor system, trusting that these outside health care providers would not forward the sign-up link to friends and family. But that inevitably happened. She did not know if anyone or how many people in the community who are not eligible through Phase 1A have been able to get a vaccine through MUSC. But moving forward, anyone with an appointment will be required to show proof of their health care-related employment, she said.

"The upside of this is that these are people who want to get the vaccine. That’s a good thing. We want people to get the vaccine," Woolwine said. "The concern is supply and demand."

This story is developing.