MUSC terminates 5 employees who failed to get a COVID vaccine

Five employees of the Medical University of South Carolina recently lost their jobs because they refused to comply with hospital policy that mandates workers receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine confirmed the departures July 14. She said she didn't anticipate the number of these terminations would increase.

The Post and Courier previously reported that 26 MUSC employees who had not been vaccinated in late June had been warned they would be fired if they did not receive one. The hospital made exceptions for employees who submitted a medical or religious waiver.

“Ultimately, if they do not have a religious or medical exemption and choose not to get the vaccine for another reason, we will respect that individual decision and must also do what’s best for the safety of our care team members, patients, patients’ families and visitors,” Woolwine said in June.

According to Becker's Hospital Review, only about 30 hospital systems across the country are making vaccines mandatory for employees, although that number is growing. At other health care systems in the Lowcountry, including Roper St. Francis and Trident Health, vaccines for employees are optional. At both of those systems, roughly 70 percent of staff have been vaccinated.

Roper St. Francis spokesman Andy Lyons said the hospital system continues to encourage employees who haven't receive the vaccine to get one.

In an internal email sent to Roper St. Francis employees, the hospital system explained it was prepared to reopen its COVID-19 unit at the Mount Pleasant Hospital if coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise.

"If you have not already received the COVID-19 vaccine, RSFH encourages you to do so as we brace for the impact of the Delta variant," the July 14 email said. "Of our COVID inpatients, 77 percent have not been fully vaccinated."

Meanwhile, the Delta variant is top-of-mind at MUSC, too. This week, the hospital system reinstated a mask mandate for members of its care teams who work in clinical areas. The hospital system had briefly made mask-wearing for employees optional.

Woolwine cited the Delta variant and rising cases in South Carolina as reasons for changing course.