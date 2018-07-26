The Parkinson’s Foundation recently announced the Medical University of South Carolina will become part of its "Center of Excellence Global Network."
The foundation recognizes facilities that excel in providing care to patients diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. MUSC now counts itself among 31 centers in the United States.
“The Center of Excellence designation recognizes the leaders in providing high-quality Parkinson’s care,” John Lehr, president and chief executive officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation, said in a press release. “The Parkinson’s Foundation will continue to expand our reach across the country to ensure that every person diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease has access to treatments that will improve their quality of life today.”
Parkinson's disease is a "progressive disorder of the nervous system," often marked by tremors in the hands, arms and legs, according to the National Institutes of Health.
More than 1 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with the disease. In South Carolina, more than 400 people died from it in 2016.
Biking for cancer
In early August, four South Carolinians will bike up to 192 miles across Massachusetts to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
Patrice McCloskey of Hilton Head Island, Charles Larsen of Johns Island, Jim Gardella of Kiawah Island and Kent Williams of Mount Pleasant will participate in the Pan-Mass Challenge, according to a press release about the event.
The ride will take place Aug. 4 and 5.
"Cyclists are required to raise between $600 and $8,000, depending on the chosen route, though the average cyclist raises more than $7,000," the press release explained. "Many ride to honor a family member or friend lost to, or being treated for, cancer, and 914 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients themselves."
Make a financial contribution online or participate as "virtual rider" by visiting www.pmc.org.