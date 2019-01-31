The Medical University of South Carolina received a $5 million donation from local businessman Gene Reed to help finance the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
The gift will specifically support the pediatric heart treatment and inpatient floor inside the facility, which is nearing completion at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Courtenay Drive.
The hospital, which will cost nearly $400 million, is scheduled to open in the fall. It will bear the name of Charleston businessman Shawn Jenkins, who donated $25 million to the project in 2015.
Inside the hospital, the pediatric heart treatment and inpatient floor will be named the Gene Reed Jr. Heart Floor.
“I saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help some of the most vulnerable patients who come to MUSC for medical help: children with heart problems,” Reed said in a press release. “It’s an honor to be involved with something that will have such an important impact on the lives of these young people and their families.”
Reed formerly owned car dealerships in the Charleston area. The Post and Courier reported in 2010 that Reed sold his business to a company in Texas in a deal valued at more than $70 million.
Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of Medical University Hospital, thanked Reed for his gift.
“Since the late 1980s, our children’s heart program has cared for all children in the state of South Carolina who need complex, high-quality heart treatments, interventions and monitoring," Cawley said. "Mr. Reed’s support of this important program demonstrates a real commitment to the health and wellness of children in the Lowcountry and beyond.”
MUSC has so far raised more than $100 million to pay for the new children's hospital. The remainder of the project has been financed through the federal government.