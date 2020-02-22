MUSC opens Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, shuttling young patients to new digs

Workers, patients and parents trickled through the cold and into the newly opened doors of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital on Saturday as the hospital finished its final transition to a state-of-the-art facility.

The new building, which the Medical University of South Carolina leaders have planned to build since at least 2013, features high-tech facilities alongside play areas and private rooms for patients and their families.

Outside, ambulances lined up to shuttle patients from the old children's unit on Jonathan Lucas Street through the new ambulance bay. A few workers carted over boxes of supplies, and one woman pushed a dry erase board in a wheelchair.

And a worker began stripping the "Children's" sign from the window of the old emergency room entrance a few minutes after sunrise.

The 650,000-square-foot building is roughly the same height as the nearby MUSC Ashley River Tower and similarly offers sweeping views of the peninsula.

It is made up of exclusively private rooms. A notable difference between the new hospital and the old one are seven specialized “couplet” rooms that allow new mothers and babies to receive side-by-side care when an infant needs to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

In the old children’s hospital, mothers were separated from infants in the NICU.

Amy Hauser, administrator of the children’s hospital, said the new facility is the only hospital in the Southeast, and one of few in the United States, to offer this type of couplet NICU care. The model is based on research conducted in Sweden that found mothers and critically ill babies achieved better health outcomes and required shorter hospital stays when they were kept together in the same room.

“It makes common sense,” Hauser said. “Why would you ever separate a mother and a baby if you can help it?”

The new facility includes 36 additional mother-baby rooms, 17 labor and delivery rooms, and two obstetrical surgery suites, as well as an inpatient unit for cancer and blood disorders, specialized rooms for children who have been sexually abused, a pediatric ICU, a heart center, a burn center, and a trauma center.

The project cost nearly $390 million, more than a third of which has been raised in private donations. The building bears the name of local businessman Shawn Jenkins, who donated $25 million to MUSC during the early fundraising stages.

It was scheduled to open in October, but was delayed by a series of construction issues. Minor leaks were identified last fall and problems related to the emergency generator and ventilation system were uncovered during an inspection by the state health department in December.

Dr. Mark Scheurer, a pediatric cardiologist and chief of the women’s and children’s service line at MUSC, said he is confident the building is safe and ready for patients. He compared it to a “beautiful, unplayed instrument” that will need to be finely tuned.

“This is a complex project,” Scheurer said.

Parts of the old children’s hospital, which is more than 30 years old, will be repurposed for adult patients, Scheurer explained. The new facility, built with an “incredible amount of steel,” has been designed to last for “many decades,” he said. “This building should outlast us all.”