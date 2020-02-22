MUSC opens Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, shuttles young patients to new digs

Workers, parents and 157 patients trickled through the cold and into the newly opened doors of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital on Saturday as the hospital finished its final transition to a state-of-the-art facility that’s been in the works for years.

The new building, which Medical University of South Carolina leaders have planned to build since at least 2013, features high-tech facilities alongside play areas and private rooms for patients and their families to heal in comfort.

Inside the hospital, donors and executives joined teams of doctors and nurses to christen each floor one-by-one, posting videos and photos — viewed by thousands — to Facebook as they went.

"What a thrilling day," one viewer posted. "We credit MUSC for our beautiful daughter and are so excited to welcome our son at the new hospital in March!"

The celebration began with local businessman Shawn Jenkins and Dr. Mark Scheurer, a pediatric cardiologist and chief of the women’s and children’s service line at MUSC, slicing through a ribbon at the glass entrance.

On their way to the top of the towering building at 10 McClennan Banks Dr., which is nearly the same height as the nearby MUSC Ashley River Tower, they cleared 11 floors of specialized facilities, decorated halls and sweeping views.

In the ground floor lobby, where glass walls overlook Calhoun Street, families huddled on round green ottomans until staff escorted them to their destinations.

Up a sweeping flight of stairs, South Carolina’s only Level 1 pediatric trauma center resides on the first floor, and the floor above it houses a critical care and burn center.

On the fifth floor, a neonatal intensive care unit features seven specialized “couplet” rooms that allow new mothers and babies to receive side-by-side care when an infant needs to be admitted to the NICU.

In the old children’s hospital, mothers were separated from their infants receiving treatment in the NICU.

Amy Hauser, administrator of the children’s hospital, said the new facility is the only hospital in the Southeast, and one of few in the United States, to offer this type of couplet NICU care. The model is based on research conducted in Sweden that found mothers and critically ill babies achieved better health outcomes and required shorter hospital stays when they were kept together in the same room.

“It makes common sense,” Hauser said. “Why would you ever separate a mother and a baby if you can help it?”

There are 36 additional mother-baby rooms, 17 labor and delivery rooms, and two obstetrical surgery sites.

And the 10th floor is reserved for patients with cancer to enjoy sweeping views of the peninsula from the top of the 650,000-square-foot building.

The building also boasts an inpatient unit for cancer and blood disorders, specialized rooms for children who have been sexually abused, a pediatric ICU and a heart center.

Every patient room in the new facility is private.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It’s the most expensive hospital ever constructed in the Palmetto State.

The project cost nearly $390 million, more than a third of which has been raised in private donations. The building bears the name of Jenkins, a local businessman who donated $25 million to MUSC during the early fundraising stages.

Throughout the morning, hospital workers shuttled patients from the old children’s unit on Jonathan Lucas Street, wheeling infants in neonatal incubators through the ambulance bay out back and pushing women with their belongings in plastic bags on gurneys through the new front entrance.

Several roads were blocked until they finished the job, leaving much of the hospital’s campus for the fleet of 37 ambulances, speedwalking workers and the occasional jogger in the chilly morning mist.

Patient transport took about 12 hours, much quicker than staff had expected, MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said.

"I think that's a real testament to the teamwork at every level," Woolwine said. "Now we get to go do the incredible work ... in amazing facilities."

Another crew stocked tables of gloves, sanitation wipes and snacks, and cleaned the ambulances before they returned to fetch more patients.

One woman pushed a white dry erase board, grids temporarily empty, across campus in a wheelchair. Another group toted boxes of supplies in carts, joking about getting lost on their way to their new offices.

“We’ll see you on the flip side,” one neon-vested worker called to an ambulance driver as he carted an empty gurney through the doors.

Back at the former facility, a worker began stripping the red and white “Children’s” sign from the window of the emergency room entrance a few minutes after sunrise, preparing the building to host adult patients. Within minutes of the initial transition, hospital workers had unsheathed new roadside signs and secured tarps over old directions to help orient new patients.

Still, some minivans and SUVs circled the building before gliding into the covered entrance, which can fit a half-dozen vehicles at a time. One lost driver called a staff member to guide them by phone from the James Island Expressway.

The hubbub didn’t keep staff from breaking into smiles throughout the morning. The long-anticipated opening, which was originally scheduled in October 2019, was delayed by Hurricane Dorian and a series of construction issues.

Minor leaks were identified last fall and problems related to the emergency generator and ventilation system were uncovered during an inspection by the state health department in December.

Scheurer said he is confident the building is safe and ready for patients. He compared it to a “beautiful, unplayed instrument” that will need to be finely tuned.

“This is a complex project,” Scheurer said.

Parts of the old children’s hospital, which is more than 30 years old, will be repurposed for adult patients, Scheurer explained. The new facility, built with an “incredible amount of steel,” has been designed to last for “many decades,” he said. “This building should outlast us all.”