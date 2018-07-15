Michelle Zapanta works three consecutive 12-hour shifts as a nurse caring for substance abuse patients. And she has a 12-year-old at home. In the midst of taking care of others, she said she sometimes struggles to find time for the kitchen.
She's not alone in the nursing profession. Despite their roles taking care of others, punishing hours and a demanding work environment sometimes translates to poor health among nurses themselves.
The Medical University of South Carolina is looking to change some of that by introducing healthier food options on its campus.
The pilot will last for 60 days, and offers up a handful of new options available to anyone. But it's really the health of the 2,250 nurses at Medical University Hospital that leaders have in mind for the program.
Rachel Nusbaumer, a nurse supervisor at MUSC, said the new snacks she's noticed include hard-boiled eggs, whole-grain bagels with peanut butter and yogurt. They're foods she would choose to bring herself from home, she said.
The options are more affordable than what was previously available, too, Nusbaumer said. She said a salad in the cafeteria could cost more than $10.
An MUSC survey of its own nurses found 75 percent of them put their patients' health and wellness before their own.
A study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found female nurses who work long hours and overnight were more likely to be obese. Of the more than 2,000 nurses and midwives researchers surveyed, 27 percent were obese.
South Carolina's obesity rate is about 32 percent, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. About a third of the nurses MUSC surveyed said they eat fast food as many as four times a week.
Nurses' health can have an effect on their success with patients, too.
Slimmer, healthier nurses are considered to be more credible among patients, according to information from MUSC.
Nusbaumer said no matter how well laid-out plans are for the patients, nurses' plans for themselves and their own health can sometimes fall short.
"If I fail to plan, we tend to eat things we shouldn't," she said. "I've learned how much failing to plan can impact your habits."
The options are available at three locations on MUSC's campus, including in the cafeteria. Called Simply-to-Go, the campaign focuses on fruits and vegetables.
MUSC will collect results from the 60-day pilot, which began June 13, and present them in the fall, according to a press release.
Kelly Wagner, a nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit, works three 12-hour shifts per week and is also a fitness instructor at a local gym. She said she finds time to prioritize her own health, in part because it can make her patients take her more seriously.
"I think the better we take care of ourselves the better able we are to take care of our patients," she said.
Wagner packs food diligently and rarely uses the cafeteria. She said the new options caught her interest, though.
Zapanta, who holds a graduate degree and specializes in addiction, said she tries to model good behaviors at home. That might mean bringing her family along for walks in the Charleston heat. Or trying out the meatless meatballs with their usual spaghetti, even though Zapanta thought they tasted like spicy cardboard.
She has learned certain things to avoid, like shopping after her shift is over, when she's most hungry.
"That’s the worst time to do grocery shopping," she said. "I tend to over-purchase."
Other habits can have an effect on her health, too, she said. Knowing she has to wake up at 5 a.m. for a 12-hour shift can make it difficult to get to sleep, she said. Still, she aims for seven to eight hours.
Nusbaumer, a nurse of eight years, is now a nurse supervisor on the night shift. She started out at MUSC at the pediatric emergency department.
She tries to bring snacks, eating every couple of hours to keep from getting too hungry. She cooks a lot before the beginning of the first of her three consecutive shifts, so she'll have leftovers to use later.
Nurses also tend to share food and host workplace potlucks, Nusbaumer said. Families also often bring in treats for their nurses, Nusbaumer said. Chick-Fil-A, which has a store in the cafeteria, is her "poison of choice."
She still thinks the healthiest thing a nurse can do is bring her own food.