Patients across South Carolina may now sign up for a free virtual consultation with a clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The appointments will be offered via telemedicine.
MUSC Health Virtual Care allows patients to be treated for 80 different conditions, including skin problems, stomach problems, STDs, allergies and sunburn, among many others. The initial visit typically costs $25. MUSC is waiving the first-time fee during a promotional period.
For more information, visit www.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html.
Group launches
LGBTQ survey
The Alliance For Full Acceptance, the College of Charleston, the Community Assistance Program, the Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities and the Medical University of South Carolina have launched a survey about the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community in the tri-county area.
It will be "the first survey ever conducted to listen specifically to the voices of the LGBTQ community in the Lowcountry. The data collected will provide us with a snapshot of what life is really like for those who identify as LGBTQ in our area," according to a press release about the effort.
The survey is anonymous and will be open until Oct. 20. To take it, visit the-lgbtq-survey.com.