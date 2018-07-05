The Medical University of South Carolina recently named Jesse Goodwin as its new chief innovation officer. In this role, Goodwin will be responsible for "building a culture of innovation and creating an effective and efficient pipeline for innovation at MUSC," according to a press release about the hire.
Goodwin previously served as vice president of development for the Zucker Institute for Applied Neurosciences at MUSC.
“I am excited to be a partner in growing and building upon the innovation infrastructure already existing at MUSC in so many key areas, including research, clinical care delivery, medical device development and digital health solutions,” she said in the press release. “Backed by the strong support of MUSC’s administration, I believe MUSC is positioned for great success.”
Summerville hospital hires genetic counselor
Spencer Wood was recently hired as a genetic counselor at Summerville Medical Center. In his role, he will assist mothers who request genetic counseling during their pregnancies.
According to a press release about his position, "Women who can benefit from genetic counseling include those with abnormal screening or ultrasound results, a family history of genetic syndromes, women over 35 years old, or a previous pregnancy with a genetic syndrome."
Medicaid managed care plan updates name
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina recently announced it has rebranded its Medicaid managed care plan. The Medicaid plan will now be called "Health Blue." It was formerly known as "Blue Choice."
Benefits, provider networks and rewards programs will remain the same, a press release explained.
Healthy Blue Vice President Dan Gallagher explained in a prepared statement "the new name reflects a strategy for progress and sustained, positive well-being for the more than 100,000 members."
More than 1 million South Carolinians are covered by Medicaid. Most of them are enrolled in a managed care plan, such as Health Blue. A variety of companies, including BlueCross BlueShield, contract with the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services to offer this coverage.