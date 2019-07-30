In the 30th edition of its annual national hospital rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked the Medical University of South Carolina as the No. 1 hospital in the state for the fifth consecutive year.

“For five years in a row now, MUSC Health has been recognized for the high quality care and tremendous value that we provide our state,” Dr. Patrick J. Cawley, MUSC's CEO, said in a press release.

U.S. News ranks hospitals by analyzing data from nearly 5,000 facilities across the country. The hospitals are ranked based on factors including the quality of nursing, patient safety and survival, readmission rates and patient experience.

The media company also looks at data related to 20 medical specialties, procedures and conditions. At MUSC, four specialties were ranked as high-performing: nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.

The hospital also received national rankings for its cancer; ear, nose and throat; and rheumatology specialties.

“So this achievement demonstrates not just our commitment to putting our patients and their families first, but a real and enduring commitment to changing what’s possible in how we deliver care," Cawley said.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville, Spartanburg Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston and McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence ranked among the top 5 facilities in the state.

U.S. News explained on its website that patients should use the rankings as a starting point in their research for quality health care.

“By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care," Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report, said in a press release.