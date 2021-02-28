MUSC hires new doctor to lead pediatric neurology, a department marked by turnover

When Dr. Dalila Lewis arrived in Charleston last summer to start her new job at the Medical University of South Carolina, the $389 million Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital wasn't even six months old.

But the building where Lewis would start seeing many of her patients had been years in the making.

The sail-shaped tower situated on the west edge of Charleston's peninsula was being touted as one of the most technologically sophisticated children's hospitals in the country. Not only that, it served as a sort of symbol — of a renewed commitment that South Carolina's top academic medical center was making to children and their families who flock to Charleston for care from all over the state.

But there was a problem. Some of the sickest patients with brain and spinal cord disorders were being kept waiting months for an appointment. The new building was beautiful, sure, but what good did it do these children if they couldn't get in?

"MUSC just has this reputation of taking forever of getting in to see anybody," said Kimberly Richey, of Columbia, whose 6-year-old son Eli suffered a stroke in the womb resulting in a form of cerebral palsy. "We waited seven or eight months for our initial appointment."

This was before Dr. Lewis came on board. An Air Force veteran with extensive experience at children's hospitals across the country and a particular expertise in the area of epilepsy, the 42-year-old doctor recently became the first Black woman to lead MUSC's pediatric neurology department, a specialty marked nationally by a shortage of physicians and locally by significant turnover.

According to a study published by the American Academy of Neurology, the demand for all neurologists — who treat both children and adults — will outpace supply by about 20 percent in 2025, "but shortages for child neurologists alone are even more severe." In Charleston, this shortage has been pronounced for years.

"I was struck when I was inquiring about this position that the access to care — (it was) significantly limited for many, many years," said Lewis, who settled in Hanahan with her husband and their two daughters. Her family relocated to the Lowcountry from the Midwest, where Lewis, who graduated from high school at 16 and from medical school at 24, served as the medical director of the pediatric epilepsy monitoring unit at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Before she arrived at MUSC, the minimum wait time for a pediatric neurology appointment in Charleston was four months, Lewis said, and sometimes as long as nine. Not only that, returning patients and their parents were often met by a new neurologist at MUSC every year as physicians retired or left.

"They’ve experienced this revolving door (of doctors)," said Lewis, who sees between 12 and 16 patients a day. "You would think I would be dealing with a lot of angry parents. But that really has not been the case at all."

Richey, for one, was stunned by the amount of time Lewis took with her son Eli during their first appointment. In fact, she said she kept looking at the clock in disbelief.

"She spent an hour with us," said Richey, who was expecting little more than 15 or 30 minutes with the new doctor. "She asked fantastic, well-thought-out, in-depth questions. ... It was a wonderful appointment."

Ashley Parrot, of Florence, whose son Mason was born with a rare genetic brain disease, similarly praised Lewis' demeanor with words like "amazing" and "very thorough."

Parrot said Mason has never had a problem getting a neurology appointment at MUSC, but he has been seen by four different neurologists there in three years. Because his condition is unique, Parrot mostly seeks care for Mason outside South Carolina, but the turnover at MUSC has been concerning even during routine appointments, she said.

"Initially, there’s a fear," Parrot said, "that you're not going to be taken seriously, or we have to explain this all over again."

Many pediatric sub-specialists are hard to come by — no matter where you live — because they only account for a small fraction of all doctors in the United States. There are a few reasons for this shortage. For one, these jobs tend to be filled by unique people.

It's one thing to aspire to a career in cardiology or oncology, for example, when you anticipate taking care of adults. It's quite another to perform pediatric heart surgery or prescribe chemotherapy to a child who might die.

Pediatric specialists are fueled by their encounters with children and are inclined to view each patient's problem as an opportunity to help, rather than a tragedy, said Dr. Mark Scheurer, chief of children’s and women’s services at MUSC. But he acknowledged this type of work isn't for everyone.

"Pediatric specialties attract a certain type of physician," he said. "Not everyone is interested in that pathway."

The other reason these doctors are in shorter supply than demand dictates is money. Medical school tuition isn't adjusted for future earning potential. It's expensive for all doctors. And pediatricians, across the board, make considerably less than doctors who treat adults. According to a 2019 compensation report compiled by Medscape, pediatricians ranked second-to-last out of 29 medical specialties when it came to salary.

"It’s very true that adult sub-specialists are better compensated than pediatric sub-specialists. And that’s happened for years," said Dr. Andy Atz, chairman of MUSC's Department of Pediatrics.

What it's come down to, Atz said, is that there are "tons of positions out there" for pediatric neurologists. "The supply of eligible people is really slight," he said. "We have to work really hard at finding people because they have tons of choices."

Before Lewis came on board last year, Atz said he struggled for four years to hire pediatric neurologists for openings at MUSC.

"It was the most difficult position to recruit for," he said. "A year would pass without any applications."

That obviously creates an HR issue for the hospital, but more importantly, he said, it directly impacts families who have a right to be frustrated. "I completely understand (their) historic frustrations because I have shared them," Atz said.

That's why the hospital is so thrilled to have Lewis.

"She’s just a very exciting, accomplished woman," Atz continued. "It is not hyperbole. As soon as we got Dr. Lewis in place, we’ve had a dramatic increase in people who are interested in applying for our available positions. That has certainly made my job incredibly easier."

Perhaps, more importantly, appointment wait-times have dropped significantly since her arrival in Charleston. Lewis estimated patients are now waiting a month, and sometimes less, to be seen by her team, which was recently restructured and now includes five physicians.

"My goals are to, No. 1, improve access to care and we’re making strides," she said. Lewis also wants to "inject some stability" into the department. That includes actively recruiting more doctors to join her.

"Families have had really good reason to be frustrated, but I haven’t felt the brunt of that frustration," Lewis said. "I’ve been really struck by the graciousness and the gratitude."