MUSC, Harvard research shows promise in Alzheimer's and dementia treatment

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina and Harvard University believe they've found an early sign of both Alzheimer's Disease and vascular dementia. The study raises hopes of the development of a first-of-its-kind research hub for the brain disorders in South Carolina.

There are no effective treatments for Alzheimer's Disease or dementia. In a study published in Science Translational Medicine, the neuroscientists say they have found a previously unrecognized early driver of both Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, and suggest a new possibility for prevention and treatment.

Experts know that toxic changes in the brain lead to Alzheimer's, the most basic form of dementia. Those changes can begin long before someone starts to show signs of losing their memory. Two proteins, called "beta-amyloid" and "tau," are thought to be likely culprits behind these changes.

Abnormal tau builds up, forms tangles and begins to spread, which can drive damage to the brain's nerve cells. It is that protein that MUSC and Harvard targets. The specific pathogen they found is common between both Alzheimer's and vascular dementia, and antibodies could be used to treat the problem, said Onder Albayram, a Ph.D. and assistant professor in the Division of Cardiology at MUSC, and one of the lead authors on the study.

A bulk of the research on Alzheimer's and dementia has been focused on targeting the amyloid protein. Aduhelm, the first drug approved for Alzheimer's treatment in 20 years, was built on that science and is meant to reduce the buildup of plaque caused by those amyloid proteins. Though it was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on June 7, it has been met with criticism because of the limited benefits for patients found during clinical trials and because of its price tag. The treatment will cost $56,000 for each patient per year.

Albayram said, so far, therapies have not been shown to be able to slow down the progression of the disease. He also said he hopes to increase MUSC's profile as a center for Alzheimer's and dementia research.

At the moment, South Carolina lacks a designated Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, which is designated by the National Institutes of Health. Having one nearby can mean access to clinical trials. The nearest centers are at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and Emory University in Georgia.

Beth Sulkowski, vice president of communications and advocacy of the state chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, said having access to one of those centers, as well as opportunities to participate in trials, can make a big difference in the experience of having the disease.

With its aging population, South Carolina has a particularly high burden of the disease. The association estimates 95,000 people in South Carolina are living with Alzheimer's, and nearly 200,000 residents are considered caregivers to those people.

The association is also backing a bill called the ENACT Act, which would increase funding to the National Institute on Aging so it could look into adding new research centers in places with underserved populations who don't usually take part in clinical trials — places just like South Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., is the first member of Congress from South Carolina to support the bill.

Sulkowski said it is widely accepted that multiple factors lead into Alzheimer's and dementia, and treatment will also need to be multi-faceted. She said the MUSC and Harvard research will be exciting to follow because it explores the significance of the tau protein.

"It's important that we don't put all of our eggs into one basket," she said. "The Alzheimer's Association has always been a really strong supporter of looking at every innovative pathway that we can."