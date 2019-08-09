After three years of construction, and rising costs, the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital was officially dedicated Friday morning.

Health care providers, caregivers, patients and their families, and donors gathered at the main entrance of the Medical University of South Carolina's new facility to celebrate.

"I keep thinking under different circumstances this could have been a corporate office," said Shawn Jenkins, the hospital's namesake and a prominent technology entrepreneur who contributed more than $20 million to the $390 million project.

Construction officially started in the summer of 2016, when the project was thought to cost about $350 million. The state has provided $25 million, private philanthropy chipped in more than $120 million and federal loans produced most of the balance.

At the ceremony, Jenkins said community members should be proud of the facility.

"We have designed it so that the patients with the longest stays have the best view," he said about the glass-covered building that overlooks the Ashley River.

Dedication speakers included Gov. Henry McMaster, MUSC CEO Patrick Cawley and Roger Lukoff from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cawley and others pointed to the improvements afforded by the new facility.

"Think about what they will be able to do when we open these doors," he said of the Children's Hospital medical staff.

The new 10-story facility, the most expensive hospital ever built in the state, will see a nearly 20 percent increase in the number of hospital beds compared to the old building on Ashley Avenue. It has a landing pad on the roof that can accommodate the Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter and other emergency helicopters.

The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, senior pastor of Emanuel AME Church, gave the invocation and asked all of the children to come forward to receive a special blessing.

"Remember that this place is set apart for you," he told the children.

Following the dedication ceremony, guests toured the new facility, visiting the Pediatric Heart Care Center, amenities floor, general intensive care and labor unit.

One of the more unique amenities is the donor-funded garden atrium on the seventh floor.

MUSC officials say construction should be completed in time for the facility to open in October. At a board meeting on Thursday, MUSC leaders expressed concern about potentially going over budget.

The initial budget was about $40 million less than what the project has ultimately cost. Cawley said at the meeting that the final status of the budget will become known after some the last bills from contractors are received.

Next capital project? A new main hospital.