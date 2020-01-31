Amid the rising coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, some South Carolina colleges have decided to cancel programs slated to travel to the country.

The state's largest universities, Clemson and the University of South Carolina, issued alerts as well.

The Medical University of South Carolina said Thursday that no university-related programs to China would be approved or authorized by the institution. This includes research collaborations, academic program visits and study-abroad programs.

This is after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised the public to avoid all nonessential travel to the China.

A letter from MUSC leadership said "the decision by MUSC to restrict travel to China was made to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and to reduce the possibility that our activities with colleagues in China could put the larger Charleston community at risk."

The College of Charleston doesn't have any current programs, students or faculty in China. But the institution did have one program that was scheduled to travel to China this summer. A spokesman with the college said Friday that specific program has been canceled in compliance with directives from federal agencies.

Clemson, citing federal travel advisories, said faculty, staff or other university-sanctioned trips won't be allowed without specific approval. Persons traveling to Clemson from Hubei Province and other areas impacted are expected to contact proper medical officials, Clemson also said.

"We are following CDC guidelines and are discouraging any unnecessary travel to China," USC said in its messaging.

Since the an outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus was announced in January, thousands of cases in China have been confirmed. In the U.S., the CDC has reported six cases of the virus in Illinois, Washington state, California and Arizona.

This week, the nation also saw it's first person-to-person case of the virus, but the CDC said the virus is still not spreading in communities in the U.S. So for the general American public, they said the immediate health risk for the virus is still low.