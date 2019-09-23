The state health department is reporting an outbreak of the mumps at the College of Charleston after three people tested positive for the virus, according to a college representative.
The first case was confirmed last Tuesday. In addition to isolating those individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the college will also start verifying immunization records of all students.
The college is currently working to notify all staff and students about the outbreak. It is also working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina to stop the spread of the virus.
The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is one of three vaccines that College of Charleston requires students to have and to show documentation of before enrollment. Student may sign a waiver to opt out of the requirement. The form does not require students to specify medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from being vaccinated. Students who have signed the waiver will be identified and contacted because they are considered to be at a higher risk of contracting the disease.
These students can be excluded from campus activities and events during communicable disease emergencies. This week, the college will host a vaccination clinic on campus to provide higher-risk people with access to the MMR vaccine.
Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent mumps, measles and rubella. The first dose is recommended between the ages of 12 and 15 months. The second is recommended between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.
The mumps is a contagious disease with early symptoms that include headaches, muscle aches, fever and tiredness. The most notable symptoms of the disease are the swollen jaws and puffy cheeks. This is caused by the swelling of the salivary glands, according to the CDC.
Complications among adults who test positive can include deafness and inflammation of the brain and tissue surrounding the spinal cord. The CDC has reported over 2,000 cases of the virus in the United States so far this year.
Before a vaccination program was developed in in 1967, the U.S. was seeing nearly 200,000 cases of the mumps each year. The CDC explained that by 1989, the U.S. saw a decrease of cases by over 99 percent.
But since 2006, the CDC has reported increases in the number of cases following the rise of the anti-vaccination movement. While they highlight that it is possible to contract the mumps even with getting the vaccine, a high vaccine coverage can decrease duration, size and spread of a mumps outbreak.