Two confirmed cases of the mumps were reported recently in Kiawah Island, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday.

It's a sign the disease, which first noticeably began as an outbreak at the College of Charleston, is apparently spreading to other parts of the Palmetto State.

As of Dec. 27, South Carolina has confirmed 115 cases of the contagious disease, DHEC spokesman Chris Delcamp said.

The College of Charleston had confirmed 75 cases of the disease in its last update Dec. 18. The campus is closed until Jan. 5 for winter break, but university spokesman Ron Menchaca said Friday that 75 cases is still the most up-to-date number.

Nationwide, 3,252 cases have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Dec. 6 — the most since 2017.

Mumps is a contagious viral disease that can’t be cured by taking antibiotics. It spreads by contact with saliva — usually through coughing, kissing or sharing drinks — and symptoms include aches, pains and visibly swollen glands below the ear.

What makes it challenging to contain is that infected parties can spread the disease as much as two days before they feel any symptoms.

It is legally required that children receive the measles-mump-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which normally happens in two doses when a child is between 9 months and 6 years old, to attend public school in South Carolina. However, parents in South Carolina can exempt their children from vaccines for either medical or religious reasons.

But the vaccine is not 100 percent effective in preventing mumps. DHEC estimates that receiving one round of the MMR shot is 78 percent effective in preventing mumps, while both doses are 88 percent effective.

The U.S. has been seeing a spike of such outbreaks.

As of Dec. 5, the CDC reported 1,276 cases of measles in 31 states — the largest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992 (963 cases).

According to the CDC, the high number of cases in 2019 was primarily the result of a few large outbreaks — one in Washington State and two large outbreaks in New York that started in late 2018, all of them among close, tight-knit communities.

"Despite high nationwide coverage with the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, there are still communities where low vaccination rates leave people vulnerable to these dangerous diseases," the CDC stated in a Dec. 18 news release.

Over the holiday travel period, airports across the United States — Chicago O'Hare, Richmond International in Virginia and Austin-Bergstrom International in Texas — were alerted that passengers were exposed to the measles.

Charleston International Airport has direct flights from Chicago O'Hare, but airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said they had not been made aware of any issues affecting travelers to the Holy City.