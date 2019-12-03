Five more cases of the mumps were confirmed at the College of Charleston on Tuesday. They bring the total number of cases to 61 following the announcement of an outbreak of the virus in September.

This also comes after a Summerville High School student was recently diagnosed with the virus. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed this week that only one student at the high school has been diagnosed with virus.

In response to the outbreak at the College of Charleston, the school has hosted two two-day vaccine clinics on campus. DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Most people receive both doses as children.

College of Charleston students who have not received the vaccine are recommended to get it and bring a copy of the record of the vaccination to the school's Student Health Services.

The original three confirmed cases affected both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

The mumps is a highly contagious virus with symptoms that range from muscle aches and fever to swollen salivary glands.

The college previously announced in a release that the school's schedule would not be altered in response to the number of mumps cases.