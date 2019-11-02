When Johnson & Johnson announced a voluntary recall of 33,000 bottles of Baby Powder in October after independent testing ordered by the Food and Drug Administration found trace amounts of asbestos in a single bottle, Mount Pleasant lawyer Christian Hartley called it a "huge turning point."

Hartley, who represents mesothelioma patients, won a $325 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a Manhattan federal courtroom earlier this year by convincing a jury that Baby Powder was to blame for his client's cancer.

"When you expose hundreds of millions of people on a daily basis to asbestos, some of those people are inevitably going to get cancer. Some of them are going to get ovarian cancer and some of them are going to get mesothelioma," said Hartley, of the law firm Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd. "Every one of my clients is on a trajectory to an early and awful death."

Johnson & Johnson first introduced Baby Powder to the market in 1894 when it became the first product in a new line of goods geared for babies. Composed simply of talc and added fragrance, it has since become an iconic staple in millions of American households.

The company has long denied the product contains asbestos. That's what made the recent recall so surprising, Hartley said. "For the first time, they have now said 'maybe.'"

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that dozens of follow-up tests by two outside firms did not detect any asbestos in the company's product.

"We stand by the safety of our product," the company said in a press release.

The FDA said, however, that it stands by its testing that found traces of asbestos. It noted that given the minuscule size of samples taken from a single bottle, different samples may yield different results.

Talc is mined from mineral deposits that can be contaminated with asbestos. J&J says its powder is routinely tested to ensure there's no asbestos.

The Johnson & Johnson recall came as the company fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its baby talcum powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to inhaling asbestos fibers.

At multiple trials, J&J's expert witnesses have testified asbestos hasn't been detected in the talc in its baby powder in thousands of tests over the last 40 years. Several juries have reached multimillion-dollar verdicts against the company, nearly all of which are being appealed or have been overturned on appeal.

Other juries have ruled in Johnson & Johnson's favor. In some cases, the company has negotiated settlements with plaintiffs.

Mount Pleasant attorney Carmen Scott of Motley Rice represents plaintiffs who claim Baby Powder caused their ovarian cancer. She was likewise stunned when Johnson & Johnson issued the limited recall in October because, for so long, she said, the company denied any link between its product and asbestos.

"It was a game-changing moment. It was like a ‘drop the mic’ moment," Scott said.

She was not surprised by the company's announcement on Tuesday that follow-up testing found no traces of asbestos in its product.

"When you’re talking about testing talc, you’re talking about testing a very minute portion of what’s actually in the bottle," she said. "Their testing may have found that one corner of that one bottle that didn’t have asbestos in it."

Thousands of women with ovarian cancer have filed lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson, and their cases are being managed as multi-district litigation in federal court in New Jersey, where the company is headquartered.

Scott, who is involved in the multi-district litigation, said she expects some of the trials to start late next year.