Mount Pleasant event honors health care workers, with message from bishop they saved

In recognition of Mount Pleasant health care workers, nonprofits and community members handed out hundreds of free meals at East Cooper Medical Center on Monday night.

The event included a special thank-you from Bishop Steve Wood of St. Andrew's Church. Earlier this year, Wood was a patient at the East Cooper hospital, fighting against COVID-19.

"I want to thank you for your care, I want to thank you for your kindnesses, I want to thank you for the encouragements that you gave me while I was in this hospital," Wood told health care workers in attendance just outside the center's front doors.

Wood spent 20 days in the hospital in serious condition, including 10 days on a ventilator. He said he feels profoundly indebted to the workers who helped him Facetime his wife while he was in the hospital, constantly offering him support as he battled the virus.

"I want to thank you for your sacrifices," he told health care workers, saying he knew they were also undergoing a mental, emotional and physical toll, taking care of others while trying to protect their health and their families. "It moves me to tears to think about your kindness."

Patrick Downes, chief executive officer of the medical center, gave Wood a Christmas ornament signed by all of the health care workers who took care of him throughout his treatment.

"You're a fighter," Downes told him.

The nonprofit Charleston Chefs Feed the Need, along with Home Team BBQ, brought 500 meals to hand out to workers at the hosptial. Some grabbed a meal and stayed to sing carols and listen to the Charleston Jazz Academy quintet.

The event was part of a Mount Pleasant initiative called "Operation COVID Christmas," which has included caroling at nursing homes, fundraising for non-profits and free meals for health care workers.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said the group provided 200 free meals to health care workers at a Roper St. Francis hospital on Friday.

"It was a bunch of us coming together and saying, let's do something, let's cheer up our community," Haynie said. "It's meant the world because this pandemic has been very hard on us — the government, businesses, nonprofits. Seeing this, the joy it brings, is indescribable."

Speaking to the crowd, Haynie led a round of applause for health care workers who have fought against the pandemic for nearly a year.

"We trust our lives to you," Haynie said. "The lump in my throat is so big right now, knowing that this community has come together to give you thanks."