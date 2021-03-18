Most people in SC can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here's what to know about how to get one.

You might be eligible for a vaccine, but if you don't have an appointment yet, the fact that you're allowed to get one doesn't mean the process will be easy.

In South Carolina, 3.7 million people are now eligible, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. As of March 15, roughly 950,000 people in South Carolina had started the vaccination process.

That leaves a lot of people who still want a shot, and not nearly enough supply to accommodate them.

The state health agency encourages people to use its website, vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, to find an appointment. The site is updated multiple times a day.

Where should I try to get a vaccine shot?

Many hospitals are reporting they don't have enough vaccine available to schedule any new appointments, or if they are, those appointments are limited.

The Medical University of South Carolina closed scheduling of vaccine appointments in the last week of February. At most, MUSC officials said the system had 50,000 people on their waitlist. Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at MUSC, said they are working through that waitlist and are hoping to open appointments again soon.

"I am still very hopeful that the floodgates of supply will open in the near future," Scheurer said.

Keep an eye out for announcements about large vaccination events in your community or close by. Know that for the moment, the majority of available shots are at retail pharmacies like Publix, Harris Teeter, CVS, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Ingles Pharmacy and others.

And if you are tech-savvy, try exploring scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine-allocation to pinpoint which vaccine providers still have shots left. DHEC provides an update daily about how much vaccine each site has received and how much it still has left over — but keep in mind that won't account for doses booked through an appointment.

When should I try to get a vaccine shot?

With the majority of the state now eligible, it is almost easier to describe who shouldn't get a shot: If you're under 55 years old, you don't have any underlying health conditions or disabilities, and you don't work a job that requires you to be face-to-face with other people, then you need to wait.

All veterans enrolled in health care through the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston can also get a vaccine.

As for when to look for an appointment, Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said most often, vaccine deliveries come on Mondays. But he said the best method is just to keep trying. Davidson said people should check the website, call the DHEC vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110 and "keep your ear to the ground."

Staff at DHEC's call center are able to book appointments for people in most cases, officials said.

Where is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine going?

As of March 15, the state's health care providers had received 51,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

About a quarter of that amount has gone to Walgreens and CVS, and the rest has been distributed in shipments of a few hundred doses each to other pharmacies across the state.

The manufacturer had a stockpile available it was able to send to states soon after the vaccine was authorized in the United States on Feb. 27. But that stockpile emptied, and the manufacturer's shipments to states temporarily fell off while it ramps up production.

Is South Carolina getting less vaccine than other states?

The amount the federal government sends to each state is directly proportional to the size of the adult population, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The adult population in South Carolina accounts for about one-and-a-half percent of the country's population, and that's also about the portion of the nation's total doses the Palmetto State has received.

Each state or jurisdiction then chooses where the vaccine is sent, an HHS spokesman said.

How do I get on a waitlist?

DHEC recommends each vaccine provider keep a waitlist of willing recipients they can call in a pinch. That's because each day presents the possibility of no-shows, and no one wants vaccine to go unused and wasted at the end of the day.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health at DHEC, said some good, old-fashioned networking might do the trick for anyone who wants to attempt this method.

Inquire with local providers near you if it's possible to be added to the waitlist, Davidson said, keeping in mind the government isn't tracking each organization's waitlist, so it's hard to say which ones are already full.

Can I swap appointments with someone else?

If you have an appointment, but feel like someone close to you needs it more, you can't simply give the other person your appointment time, said Dr. Linda Bell, chief epidemiologist with DHEC.

Bell said if people swap an appointment with someone else, the important health information they entered to book the slot will not match.

Scheurer, of MUSC, said it may be possible to change the recipient if you call the provider in advance.

Are there other tricks to finding an appointment?

Health officials urge everyone who wants a vaccine to keep trying. The amount coming into the state is steadily increasing each week.

Davidson, of DHEC, said people should feel free to utilize online tools that help find appointments, like www.vaccinespotter.org/SC, but people should generally stick to sources they trust.

"DHEC tries to provide information as thoroughly and quickly as possible," he said.

People should not give out their health information to untrusted sources, and any website offering vaccine spots for cash is a likely scam. The federal government has warned of cybersecurity threats as people clamor for appointments.

This article will be updated as we learn more. Visit postandcourier.com/covid19 to stay up-to-date.