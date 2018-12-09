Some 140 years ago, in 1878, a yellow fever epidemic ravaged New Orleans and other towns in the Mississippi Delta. More than 100,000 people were infected and 20,000 died from the illness.
"There is no time to lose," wrote Dr. Thomas O. Summers, who treated patients during the epidemic and wrote an 1878 paper on the mosquito-borne disease.
"Yellow fever is the curse of our land — yes of our land, and the sooner we come to a recognition of the fact the sooner shall we (be) able to check the ravages of this most dreadful enemy to the social, political, and commercial interests of the South," he added.
Ultimately, the 1878 epidemic proved the worst yellow fever outbreak in U.S. history. But it's legacy extends beyond the borders of the bayou towns it touched.
"It is a disease which may at any time spring up in Southern latitudes indigenously," Summers noted, "whenever the atmospheric conditions are favorable."
In fact, 700 miles away in South Carolina, lawmakers in Columbia were so frightened by the outbreak that they established the state's first Board of Health, appointing a physician to lead the new agency and administer its meager $2,000 budget.
Today, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control looks much different than it did in 1878. The agency commands an annual budget that exceeds $600 million, employs more than 3,000 people, and administers a range of complex programs that touch everything from new hospital construction and vaccinations to wastewater management and restaurant inspections.
When deadly diseases make their way to U.S. shores, DHEC mobilizes South Carolina's emergency plan. When beachfront homeowners erect an illegal seawall, DHEC issues fines. When parents increasingly opt their children out of recommended vaccines, public health experts at DHEC urge them to comply. It is easily one of the largest agencies in state government.
But since July 2017, it has had no permanent leader.
The search
Former DHEC Director Catherine Heigel announced her resignation 17 months ago, expressing a desire to return to the private sector. Heigel now runs Carolina Water Service, one of many utilities regulated by the state health department. A spokesman for the company said Heigel declined to answer questions for this story.
Now, it appears that the search for her successor is back to square one. Late last month, agency employees received an email from DHEC Board Chairman Mark Elam explaining the board had interviewed "several candidates" for the job this fall but that the group decided to reopen the posting "for a short time to make sure any other highly-qualified candidates can be considered."
The Post and Courier reported in October that the board would not specify how many of the 108 applicants it had interviewed, even after the board spent nine hours in a closed executive session discussing the search.
On Thursday, DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby said the board had not narrowed its search to three finalists — the point at which state law would require the candidates' names to become public.
Meanwhile, Acting Director David Wilson, a 35-year veteran of the agency who previously managed legislative affairs for DHEC, plans to leave the interim director position at the end of this year. The board has not named his replacement, either.
'Relationships and recruitment'
Past directors said they aren't necessarily surprised the search for a permanent leader has taken so long.
"It’s a very complex agency," said Earl Hunter, who ran DHEC from 2001 to 2012 and worked within the agency since 1980. "At one point, we had virtually 200 different programs."
DHEC regulates hospitals, pharmacies, restaurants and industrial sites, to name a few, he said. The agency's governing board — members of which are appointed by the governor — will not find someone who is an expert in all these areas, Hunter said, but the right candidate should have strong leadership skills, a working knowledge of regulations and the sense to surround herself with smart people.
"Public health and environmental protection are very, very important issues. ... Some of these things have long-term implications," he said. "You’re talking about people’s lives at stake if you make poor decisions."
Catherine Templeton, who lost the Republican primary for governor earlier this year, ran the agency for three years between 2012 and 2015. She agreed that the next DHEC director needs strong leadership skills, but she said the main reason the board is likely having trouble finding someone to run the agency is obvious: money.
"Let’s compare it to a CEO of a South Carolina company," she said. By employee size alone, DHEC — if it were a private company — would rank among the largest in the state, she said.
"Look at what those CEOs make," she said. By comparison, DHEC directors typically make less than $200,000 a year. "You can’t pay someone to take this job. It has to be about service."
The board needs to find someone who wants to fill the position as a public service to the state, she said.
"They have to have a CEO who is willing to serve the state of South Carolina. That is simply going to take relationships and recruitment," she said.
While it's the DHEC board's job to select a new director, that candidate will ultimately require the approval of state lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster — a process that may further extend the vacancy by weeks or months.