We all know we should try to set limits for how much sugar our kids should have, but with added sugar in so many foods and so many occasions for sweet treats, it sometimes can feel like a lost cause, especially during the holiday season.
Just ask Mount Pleasant mom Leslie Whaley Hall. The mom of one says that keeping her 6-year-old son’s sugar consumption in check is one of the biggest struggles in her home right now.
”It’s super frustrating,” says Hall, who is hyper-sensitive to the effects of sugar on kids because of her job as a school nurse. “We don’t buy candy or soda, so when we’re out in public, my son asks why he can’t have soda at dinner like the other kids at the table or why I don’t send money for him to buy ice cream at lunch like his friends at school.”
As the holiday season comes around, it’s even more difficult for parents like Hall to keep their child’s nutrition in check. As soon as the holiday season is underway, it seems like everyone is offering good tidings of comfort and joy, and sweet treats, especially to our kids.
“Holidays are especially hard when you’re trying to balance traditions, childhood experiences and fun,” says Hall. “All while making sure the sugar isn’t freely flowing from October to January!”
Of course, you want your kids to enjoy the holiday season, celebrate with friends and family and make memories that they’ll always remember. But so many of our celebrations are centered on food — and processed, sugar-laden choices at that — it can seem impossible to keep track of and tell your child when it’s time to step away.
You’re right to worry about your child’s sugar intake, even during the holidays, says Jana Davis a registered dietitian at Carolina Green Living, who also works with doctors within the Medical University of South Carolina system.
As parents, you’ve likely noticed that when your child consumes a lot of sugar she gets hyperactive and harder to manage. Then, as she comes down from the sugar high, she might get cranky or sleepy. And, of course, we all know that sugar can cause tooth decay.
If that’s not reason enough to limit your child’s sugar intake, childhood obesity and chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and fatty liver disease are all linked to excess sugar.
Sugar also might even have a negative impact on our children’s brains, says Davis. “Our brain requires more energy than any other organ in our body but spikes in our blood sugar may be harmful,” she says. “There have been some studies that have implicated a high sugar intake in young children with poor thinking abilities, verbal skills and memory.”
If you’re tempted to let it slide during holiday celebrations because you are otherwise feeding your child healthy, nutritious foods, take a moment to get realistic about just how many of these special celebrations there are during the holiday season.
Young children are developing their tastes for foods and you want their taste buds to enjoy healthy options as much as possible. Letting your child indulge too much, too often can set back that process and even start your child on a path to bad eating habits as an adult as well.
It might be OK to indulge every now and then, but if your kid is enjoying holiday parties with treats at school, extra-curricular activities, play dates and family celebrations, that’s a lot of treats. It can quickly seem more like the norm than a special treat. Healthy foods that are naturally sweet, like fruits won’t be nearly as satisfying to a child whose taste buds are used to candy every day.
So how much added sugar is OK for children?
Children 2 years and older should have less than 25 grams of added sugar per day, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That’s less than 6 teaspoons per day. Children younger than 2 should have no added sugar.
Of course, many healthy, whole foods like fruits and vegetables naturally contain sugars. It’s important to note that that’s not the type of sugar experts are referring to when they say “added sugar.”
Added sugars are sweeteners like table syrup or high fructose corn syrup found in many processed foods. Added sugars are in all types of foods we eat everyday, including foods that people often think of as healthy like granola, yogurt, salad dressings and pasta sauce. There are added sugars in so many everyday foods, it’s very likely that your child is close to reaching the recommended amount of added sugar without any extra sweet treats at all.
“Sugar is our bodies' main energy source, but when it is added sugar, it is just empty calories,” Davis says. “Sugars that come from milk, fruit and smaller amounts in vegetables, supplies energy and depending on the food source, will also be providing vitamins, minerals and/or protein and fiber.”
Morgan Khawaja, a pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at MUSC, agrees. She suggests even less sugar for her patients and says none at all would be even better. This is especially true for children under 2, who are so young they aren’t even asking for sweets yet.
“When you have a toddler or young child, you have complete control over what goes in their body,” Khawaja says. “When parents start giving sweet treats, including fruit juice, at a young age, the children get used to having that sweetness and then demand it as they grow older. It is much harder to stop giving sweet treats/drinks to a 6-year-old than a 2-year-old.”
For this reason, introducing sugary foods too young is one of the biggest mistakes Khawaja says she sees parents make when feeding their children.
Celebrate without the sweets
How can you start to cut back on the sweet stuff, especially during this time of year when so many holiday traditions are centered on food?
Don’t use food as a reward. Don’t reward your child with M&Ms for using the potty or go out for ice cream to celebrate a good report from school. Utilize a sticker chart, go for a fun outing or find some other form of reward system that’s not centered-around food.
Find healthy alternatives to sweet treats. Find ways to make healthy food both festive and fun. If you’re going to make a traditional Christmas cookie recipe, the sugar content of many recipes can be reduced by 1/3 to 1/2, suggests Davis. Or swap out table sugar in recipes with honey, maple syrup or date paste, these natural sweeteners contain some nutritional value.
Start family traditions that aren’t all about cooking and eating. Go look at the holiday lights displays. Find a family fun run/walk to participate in every year. Make holiday cards or other crafts for friends and neighbors instead of cookies. Hall says she plans to emphasize giving at Christmas time this year by sharing most of the treats she makes with friends and neighbors.
Bring a festive, healthy treat to share at parties. If you get creative and make something that’s both cute and healthy to bring to your child’s school holiday party, the kids might not even know they’re not having a treat! Turn strawberries into Santa hats or cover pita triangles in guacamole and decorate them like Christmas trees. Let your imagination run wild, or use Pinterest as an inspiration. (https://brendid.com/healthy-christmas-treats-for-kids/)
Set a good example. Your kids are always watching. So, if you want them to learn to make healthy choices, it’s so important for them to see that you opt for the healthy option at home and during celebrations, too. LCP