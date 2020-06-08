Law firm launches a new health care podcast focused on SC

South Carolina has a new podcast dedicated to discussing health in the state.

The Nexsen Pruet Health Care Practice Group recently launched “Taking the Pulse: a Health Care Podcast," a show that features conversations with various health industry experts across the Palmetto State.

Hosted by longtime health care attorneys Darra Coleman and Matthew Roberts and former WIS-TV reporter Heather Matthews, the project came together as a way to build more awareness and understanding about what's all out there in terms of the health industry.

"There was so much talk about health care ... we wanted to be able to get some issues out," Roberts said.

Roberts has spent the past 25-plus years working in the health care legal field in South Carolina. In that time, he said he learned how influential the industry is to the state.

His wife is also a physician.

Health care is an underappreciated industry when it comes to its impact on the economy, Roberts said.

"Most hospitals are the largest employers in the communities they serve," he said.

Coleman has also spent years working in litigation in health care and representing health professionals. Some of the work she does now with Nexsen Pruet is around telehealth.

Her sister, who is a nurse, is the one who showed her how hard health professionals have to work and the sacrifices they have to make. She remembers her sister coming home late because she spent extra time on her shift comforting a dying patient.

Coleman described the podcast as an introduction to the industry.

“We want to educate South Carolinians and people beyond the borders of South Carolina about the resources that we have here," Coleman said.

The show's first episode features Thornton Kirby, the president of the South Carolina Hospital Association. One of the main topics of discussion is the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The impact on hospital employees has been mixed, he said. Some are looking to work more because of furloughs. Emergency department workers are seeing a noticeable drop in patients. But those directly treating COVID-19 patients are stressed by the intensity of caring for them.

"It's nerve-wracking and when they go home they worry that they've taken something home with them to their families," he said. "A lot of emotions on behalf of the health care workers."

For future episodes they are hoping to connect with more health leaders and potentially some front-line workers. They also have an upcoming episode with Palmetto Care Connections CEO Kathy Schwarting where they talk about the need to expand broadband access throughout the state.

This is especially important with the growth of telehealth, Coleman said. Schwarting had done work in South Carolina in ensuring that some behavioral health professionals had access to telehealth.

"I think it's important to tell the stories," Coleman said. "All of us at some point are going to be patients."

For those interested in learning more about the new podcast, go to thepulsehealthcast.com.