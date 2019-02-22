If you have the sniffles, there’s a big chance those symptoms are a result of a pollen allergy and not a cold or virus. And although we're a month away from spring, local allergists say there's nothing unusual about that for Charleston.
This week, Charleston Allergy and Asthma measured high counts of pollen, which is a typical indicator for the Lowcountry that heavier pollen is just around the corner.
"This is a pretty standard pollen season for us," said Dr. Andrew Davidson, an allergist with Charleston Allergy and Asthma who works with the counting of pollen. "It's just getting the word out there that we are seeing it."
Unlike some places, Charleston sees pollen year-round. Typically the heavier and more noticeable stuff comes in around March and April and lasts until June. Rain in combination with warm weather feeds the increase in pollination.
Though there is no way to predict future pollen counts, usually around this time of the year there is an uptick, Davidson said. Right now we are seeing a lot of pollen from plants like juniper, cedar and pine trees, but later we'll get into pollen from oaks and birch trees, he said.
Pollen from grasses also comes later in the spring.
"This is sort of the beginning of it," he said.
How that pollen is measured is a rather complex process — Davidson said this is probably why South Carolina has only three certified pollen-counting stations.
"It's a lot of work to do this," he said.
The process involves using a device that catches and counts pollen grains.
For a 24-hour period, the device routinely measures the pollen to be examined later. Once the period is over, a specialist like Davidson analyzes it to determine the amount of pollen. One of the most important components is determining the type of pollen grains that are in the air.
Knowing the grains not only helps determine the intensity of the pollen, but also helps inform patients and the public when they can expect to see the type of pollen they are the most allergic to. If that isn't known, people are advised to get tested with an allergist.
So instead of waiting for that heavier pollen to come in to start taking over-the-counter allergy medication, specialists are advising residents to start taking those precautions now. Taking those medications every day can reduce symptoms and prevent the allergies from getting out of control.
“That just gives the body a little less work to do,” said Dr. Carolyn Word, a certified allergist with Charleston Allergy and Asthma.
Experts also advise residents to get an allergy test so that they can potentially get an allergy shot, which they have found to be more effective than some of the over-the-counter medications. The difference with the shot is that it can be more specific in its treatment where over-the-counter medications may just reduce symptoms.
Though it takes six months for the shot to take effect, it would be great preparation for the pollen the Lowcountry sees in the fall and the spring pollen next year. With common cold and virus symptoms easily confused with allergy symptoms, it may be helpful to consult an expert for clarification.