Hundreds of vaccine appointments still available for Harris Teeter clinic, city says

  • Updated
Vaccine drive-through12.JPG (copy)
More than 500 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were to be distributed for scheduled appointments at a Roper St. Francis Healthcare drive-thru facility at the North Charleston Coliseum parking lot on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

The city of Charleston and Harris Teeter are teaming up to deliver first-dose coronavirus vaccine shots on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, and hundreds of appointments are still available, a city spokesman said Feb. 23.

Health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and people aged 65 and older can sign up to get the vaccine at the Charleston Gaillard Center on those dates. Harris Teeter has an online scheduling tool at harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility

As of 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, around 500 appointments were still available.

The clinic will be open on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.

Appointments for the second dose will be available at the same location on March 18 and 19.

Those with appointments will need to show a valid ID, and if the person has health insurance, he or she should bring the insurance card.

Parking will be available in the Gaillard Garage at 33 Alexander Street. Vouchers for two hours of free parking will be given to vaccine recipients. 

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

