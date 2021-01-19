Hundreds of Charleston teachers don't support push for online-only learning, survey finds

As COVID-19 cases reach record levels in South Carolina, teachers across the state are doubling down on their push for districts to temporarily halt in-person instruction until virus activity improves.

The movement, often referred to as “virtual until safe,” has garnered widespread support from parents, educators and lawmakers who believe that full-time face-to-face learning unnecessarily jeopardizes the health and safety of students and employees.

But hundreds of Charleston County public school teachers said they did not think instruction should be moved to an online-only format for all students, according to survey results by the Charleston Teacher Alliance.

When asked whether they believed it was best for all instruction to be online during the pandemic, just over 50 percent of teachers surveyed disagreed. Nearly 38 percent agreed, and 12 percent said they didn’t know what option was best.

Executive Director Jody Stallings said the survey was emailed to the alliance’s 1,000 or so members. Teachers were also encouraged to forward the survey to other educators in the district. In total, 744 educators, or about 21 percent of the district’s 3,500 teachers on staff, provided responses.

The survey was designed to go beyond the comments teachers share on social media, Stallings said. Instead, the survey was meant to collect data and feedback from educators across the district, not just from those who air their concerns publicly.

“There are a lot of veteran teachers who aren’t on social media,” he said. “They’re not going to make their comments available on Facebook or Twitter, but they’ll tell us what they think and we can relay that to the district.”

Charleston Teacher Alliance Assistant Director Michelle Nichols agreed.

“I think that our survey gives the teachers who are not loud and extremely vocal a chance to have a voice in education, too,” she said.

But the release of the CTA survey findings last week has triggered some criticism from a different local education advocacy group.

Leanna Rossi Potter, who serves as a Charleston SC for Ed representative, said her organization took issue with the wording associated with one of the survey’s findings.

“The CTA took the response to the question, ‘It is best for all instruction to be online during the pandemic’ and manipulated the conclusion,” Potter said. “In the press release, the CTA stated ‘50 percent of teachers do not think instruction should move to all virtual during the pandemic.’ Those are two very different statements.”

The report findings “may only be a slight shift in rhetoric, but it has significant effects in how the public interprets these findings,” Potter said.

“It also begs the question why the CTA decided to manipulate the phrase instead of just restating it in the exact way in which it was asked,” she added.

SC for Ed is a grassroots education advocacy group that organized the 10,000-strong march on the Statehouse steps in 2019. The group has been vocal in its calls for "virtual until safe" learning.

Stallings, who also serves as a teacher at Moultrie Middle School and is author of The Post and Courier’s “Teacher to Parent” column, stood by the findings.

"We certainly weren't trying to confuse anyone," he said. "We're not trying to manipulate the results."

In order to avoid any potential confusion, Stallings said the survey also asked teachers whether they agreed that it is best for students to be in school during the pandemic. Nearly 50 percent said they agreed, he said, a figure consistent with the 50 percent who said they disagreed that it's best for all instruction to be online during COVID-19.

Stallings said he has not heard any complaints from educators regarding the wording of the question or the survey's findings.

A copy of the survey findings was shared with Charleston County School District administrators and members of the school board a week before it was released to the public.

The goal was to alert district officials of the feedback with the hopes that changes could be made to improve students’ and teachers’ learning environment, Stallings said.

“They have to come in every day and hit a bullseye in terms of safety. We can’t let our guards down on that. And I think that’s the bottom line for us,” he said.

Only 38 percent of those surveyed said their classroom was regularly and properly cleaned.

“There wasn’t really a very precise protocol for who was going to do the cleaning, how often it was going to be done, what was involved in the cleaning,” Stallings said.

Still, a majority of teachers reported that their schools were following other COVID-19 safety protocols, such as enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing between students.

But only around half said they felt their school was “doing everything it should be doing to keep teachers and students safe.”

School district spokesman Andy Pruitt said he appreciated the Charleston Teacher Alliance’s efforts to help gauge teachers’ opinions during the pandemic.

“Feedback from teachers is critically important as we strive to offer safe and healthy learning environments, and we will review these survey data to help plan for our schools’ safe operations moving forward,” Pruitt said.

Teachers also expressed concerns with so-called “dual teaching,” where they’re required to teach one group of students virtually via Zoom while also providing instruction to students in the classroom simultaneously.

Some 65 percent of survey respondents said it takes them much more time to properly plan and prepare for classes, and 74 percent said they were concerned that online students weren’t engaging with their studies.

But the survey also included some encouraging responses.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said their principal is attentive and responsive to safety issues at their school.

"While safety tops the list of immediate concerns, there is much to celebrate about the many things that teachers, students and administrators have accomplished this year," Stallings said. "It remains critical for administrators to work constructively with teachers to ensure a safe, quality education for all students.

Raw results of the survey, including teacher comments, can be accessed at charlestonteacheralliance.com/surveys.html.