Julianna Weninger says walking in her body is like being held together by stretched out rubber bands.
When she walks her dog or goes about her day, she often dislocates her joints — three to five times a day to be exact, she said. And it hurts.
Her joints are what doctors refer to as hypermobile. This means that they move beyond their typical range very easily. The reason stems from a malfunction of a protein in her body called collagen.
We all know someone who can crack their fingers, or hyperextend an arm, but this isn't the same as having the unusual flexibility often seen in young dancers and cheerleaders.
This is a disease that affects her muscles, spinal cord and brain because her collagen, the substance that holds our bodies together, has mutated.
“Your body is not held together right," the 25-year-old Charleston resident said. “That’s my life.”
Weninger has a rare condition called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome or EDS. It's an inherited connective tissue disorder that affects her joints, skin, bones, organs, tissue and blood vessels and has led to more than a dozen surgeries in her young life.
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, at least one in 5,000 people across the world are living with the disorder. Elastic and fragile skin, and hypermobile joints are some of the most common symptoms.
There are over 10 types of EDS. Weninger's type is called hypermobile EDS. For some people with this type, symptoms can be as mild as loose joints. For others, there can be chronic pain and severe complications like spinal fluid leaks.
Weninger has experienced both.
“Each person has their own battle to face," she said. “Now I get to try to spread awareness.”
Education
Though rare, Weninger wants to make sure that more people are educated so that they can advocate for themselves.
She said she is particularly worried that parents of young dancers and cheerleaders may be overlooking the condition.
"It winds up being a problem when you’re now in your twenties and you can’t walk up the stairs without your knee dislocating," she said. "Because your joints are so torn up.”
Dr. Sunil Patel, an MUSC neurologist who has worked with Weninger for years, said that a lot of physicians are not aware of the condition because of its rarity.
He said he remembers in medical school EDS only being a quick chapter in a textbook.
"Then you realize there are a lot of people living with EDS," he said.
Because of this, Weninger said she has to spend a lot of time educating new physicians on her condition.
Dr. Samuel Owens Schumann, Weninger's current primary care physician, said he is grateful for her understanding. Though he was aware of EDS' existence, he said he had not worked with the condition extensively.
“Understand that EDS is something that many physicians don’t feel comfortable with," he said.
A headache
With Weninger, her journey with EDS started when she came home one day with a headache. At 13, she was both a competitive dancer and cheerleader.
“I was a completely healthy 13-year-old," she said.
That headache eventually got worse. So she and her mother decided to consult a physician. It was after being examined that they determined that she had issues with spinal fluid.
“No one could explain why a 13-year-old had a spontaneous spinal fluid leak," she said.
It was an anesthesiologist who picked up on signs of a connective tissue disorder. One of those signs was bruising after being stuck with an IV.
An article published in the European Journal of Human Genetics highlights a connection between connective tissue disorders like EDS and spontaneous spinal fluid leaks.
The precise prevalence isn't known. But the journal emphasizes that there have been a number of studies emphasizing the link between the two conditions.
After getting the tip from the anesthesiologist, Weninger went on to get a proper EDS diagnosis. Because the condition is inherited, they tested her mother and she had the gene.
But her mother didn't have the mutation that activates EDS. After more clinical tests and a surgery addressing her spinal leak, they determined that she had EDS.
Since there is no test to highlight if she specifically had hypermobile EDS, she had to be tested for additional signs. For people with the hypermobile sub-type, a doctor has to pinpoint complications in muscles, bones and joint hypermobility.
But Weninger's health journey didn't end with a diagnosis.
“It also would explain some things we would encounter in the future," she said.
Following the healing of her spinal fluid leak, Weninger would go on to have over 20 brain and joint surgeries. All, she said, were related to her EDS.
One of the more severe surgeries came after a shunt revision. A shunt is a tube that is placed in the brain that drains excess cerebrospinal fluid.
What was meant to be a quick and easy surgery resulted in a brain bleed. Both Patel and Schumann explained that what makes an EDS patient so unique is the additional considerations that need to be taken.
Their tissue is weak and fragile. They have heart concerns that need to be monitored.
“Their healing is slow and poor," Patel said.
So surgeries with EDS patients are always considered carefully. After the brain bleed complication, ventricles in Weninger's brain starting clotting. So she had to take a blood thinner to address the clotting.
At that point, Weninger had excess fluid in her brain and she was still in need of a shunt revision. She was confined to a hospital bed. She couldn't even move her head. Her physicians believed she didn't have long to live and told her to say her goodbyes.
Patel explained that a physician can't perform surgery on a patient on blood thinners. So at 25, Weninger's family was advised to either put her in hospice care or let her live out her days at home.
Luckily for her, Dr. Patel and his colleagues at MUSC took a chance on a procedure.
“We bit the bullet," he said. They stopped the blood thinner and performed the shunt revision.
“But it was with a lot of control," he said.
Today, Weninger said that she hasn't had any more intense hospital visits. Through it all, she managed to graduate from high school on time.
Now, she is hoping one day to finish college. She also hopes to be involved in an upcoming medical study on hypermobile EDS. SC Gov. Henry McMaster recently declared May Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month.
Because it's rare and physicians are busy, Weninge said they may not have the time to learn everything about EDS. So patients, she said, shouldn't be nervous about explaining their condition to their physician.
“We got to advocate for ourselves," she said.