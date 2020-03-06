How a James Island woman's death illuminates SC's rising fentanyl problem

Brittney Fisher’s family first confirmed she was using drugs when her newborn daughter started having seizures from opioid withdrawal.

Ten months later, Brittney's younger sister Lexi Collins would discover the new mother collapsed and slumped over their bathroom tub with no color in her face. Fisher’s death was ruled an opioid overdose, and further testing confirmed the 24-year-old specifically died of fentanyl poisoning.

Carolyn Collins said she would never forget the sound of her daughter Lexi’s voice that night she found her sister.

“'Mom, Mom, come quick. Brittney is dead,'" said Carolyn Collins, a James Island resident and the mother of Fisher and her four siblings.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but almost 100 times stronger. Unlike morphine or codeine, which naturally occur from raw materials from the poppy plant, fentanyl is created in a laboratory from specific regulated chemicals and is typically prescribed as a pain reliever. According to the American Addiction Centers, it can be manufactured illegally.

In South Carolina, it’s currently not a crime to transport fentanyl. But on Wednesday, a bill was advanced by a Senate panel to the Judiciary Committee to change that. Under the bill, people convicted of carrying at least 4 grams of fentanyl could be sentenced to 10 years in prison. An additional conviction could boost the time to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

In 2018, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported over 1,100 drug overdose deaths. More than 850 were directly related to opioid use. With fentanyl, South Carolina has had a noticeable increase in overdose deaths.

In 2014, the state was seeing nearly 70 fentanyl use related deaths. That number grew to 460 in 2018.

Caitlin Kratz, the program administrator for the opioid treatment program at the Charleston Center, said fentanyl used in small doses could quickly overdose someone.

When Fisher got pregnant in 2018, her family noticed she was distancing herself a lot more. Her mother said they would often talk about going to doctors’ appointments and shopping together whenever she got pregnant.

"But those things didn't happen," she said.

Fisher's daughter was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition that is diagnosed when a baby withdraws from drugs they were exposed to in the womb. She spent three weeks at the Medical University of South Carolina. And the S.C. Department of Social Services required the baby to go home with Fisher’s mother.

Following mandatory treatment at the Charleston Center as a result of the baby’s condition, Collins said she thought her daughter's addiction was getting better. She suspected that she had potentially started using again, but Fisher said she wasn't when confronted.

And Collins, who admitted that, at the time, her knowledge of opioids was minimal, said she decided to trust her daughter. Fisher was actually hiding marks on her legs where she was injecting herself with heroin.

“Even if you trust them and you don’t think the problem is as big as it is, ask more questions," Collins said.

Potency of fentanyl

Charleston County has the state's second-highest number of opioid related deaths, with 100 recorded in 2018. More than half of those deaths were attributed to fentanyl.

Because of this, places like the Charleston Center said they are having to pay closer attention to treating patients with the addiction. Providers have noticed that getting a patient with a fentanyl addiction to a place where their withdrawal symptoms are managed takes longer.

Where once it would take 30 days to stabilize a person, with fentanyl use it could take up to 45 days.

Those patients often need a higher dose of medications such as Suboxone to help with treatment, Kratz said. Typically, during an emergency opioid overdose situation, a naloxone nasal spray called NARCAN is recommended.

Kratz said it could take six to eight doses to reverse a fentanyl overdose. Typically one to two doses of NARCAN are effective in reversing weaker, non-synthetic opioid overdoses.

“That’s just because of the potency of fentanyl," she said.

But fentanyl is something that needs to be in the forefront of more people's minds, Kratz said. Recently, they have heard of cases where it has been laced in other drugs like cocaine and marijuana.

Fisher had three bags of fentanyl when she was found. Her family discovered through her phone that she assumed it was heroin. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is sometimes added to heroin to increase its potency or is disguised a highly potent heroin.

Pregnant women aren't immune

Dr. Constance Guille is a reproductive psychiatrist and the director of the women's reproductive behavioral health program at the Medical University of South Carolina.

She said that pregnant women and opioid abuse is actually a critical conversation.

"We know maternal mortality is increasing in our country," she said.

Over the past decade, she said, there has been an increase in pregnant women and opioid use disorder. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the number of neonatal abstinence syndrome incidences increased from 1.5 cases per 1,000 hospital births in 2004, to 8.5 cases in 2014.

The institute compared this to one baby being born with opioid exposure every 15 minutes.

And in general, addiction is not something women have been immune from. In South Carolina, while DHEC reports that black women make up 3 percent of all opioid deaths, white women make up 34 percent of all deaths.

“So pregnant women are not exempt from that," Guille said.

There is also a general stigma associated with a person being addicted to opioids. And Guille said that shame and stigma for pregnant women is multiplied so they may decline to receive care.

When a woman is pregnant, she and her child qualify for insurance coverage through the state's Medicaid program. When that happens, mothers with opioid use disorder can typically receive treatment to help with their addiction. That treatment often requires the use of medications.

When a woman gets access to these medications and loses coverage to acquire that medication after 60 days from giving birth, they can become opioid naive, Guille said.

“Their tolerance for opioids has significantly decreased," she said.

So there is a higher risk of overdosing and death. When Fisher was found in unconscious in her family's bathroom, her addiction had evolved to fentanyl use. It was around 10 months after she had given birth to her daughter.

Last days of Brittney

Collins' favorite memory of Fisher was watching her daughter grow into a mom as she grew into being a grandmother.

After her baby was born, Fisher started back living with her mother and siblings. And Collins thought she was getting better with her drug use, but in reality she found out she was missing some of the signs.

For a time, she was giving Fisher drug tests, and when she failed them, she said it was because she had taken NyQuil. Because she didn't have a lot of knowledge on opioids, Collins said she believed her.

So she stopped asking Fisher questions. That, she said, is one of her big regrets.

On the day Fisher's family discovered her collapsed in the bathroom, her mother said it was good day. She and Fisher went shopping with her granddaughter. They also got a letter from the Housing Authority saying Fisher was at the top of the list for an apartment.

"It was a very good time," she said.

Fisher's 16-year-old sister Lexi remembers the moments leading up to her finding her older sister. The two shared a room together. She would notice on some days that Fisher would go into the bathroom and come out cleaning frantically.

This time Fisher, didn't come out of the bathroom. So Lexi went to the bathroom and found Fisher purple and unresponsive. That's when she called out to her mom.

Her stepfather, Mike Collins, said no one knew how long Fisher was in that state. But he performed CPR while his wife routinely wiped vomit from Fisher's mouth for 10 minutes.

When he was doing CPR, they thought he was doing something since Fisher was getting her color back.

Lexi said she thought she was going to be able to save her sister.

"I was going to tell her how I found her and saved her life," she said.

Eventually, emergency services came and spent 45 minutes working to get a heartbeat. And they did.

But after being transferred to the hospital, Fisher never regained consciousness, and Carolyn Collins was asked if they wanted to take Fisher off of life support. For three days, the family allowed people to come in say their goodbyes. And eventually Fisher was cremated.

Collins said she hopes to one day open a center in Fisher's name. After going through her daughter's phone, she saw that she wanted to get help and was apparently only taking enough drugs to not go through withdrawal.

She wishes that her daughter would’ve told her about her addiction. She said she truly believes that through them working together and her love for her newborn baby, they could’ve gotten through it.

But she wants to make sure Fisher's story gets out so that people don't have to go through what she went through. Losing her daughter shattered her life, she said.

“I can’t stop going, but that pain will always be there with me," she said. “You lose a child, you really do lose a piece of yourself.”