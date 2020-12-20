Here's what we know so far about what the COVID-19 vaccine will mean for schools, students

With one COVID-19 vaccine now in emergency use in South Carolina and a couple more on the horizon, a path toward normalcy is just beginning to take shape for teachers and students across the state.

From the abrupt cancellation of in-person classes in mid-March to the ongoing challenges posed by online learning and the state’s so-called "digital divide," the global pandemic has taken a serious toll on public education over the past nine months.

But much is still unknown about what role schools will play in the vaccine distribution and what it will mean for children and educators moving forward, as school districts across the state remain largely in the dark.

According to the state’s vaccine rollout plan, as outlined by Gov. Henry McMaster on Dec. 9, front-line medical workers, nursing home residents and first responders involved in emergency medical services are the first ones being inoculated against the deadly coronavirus.

The vaccine likely won’t be available for Palmetto State teachers and other school employees until the second phase of distribution, when child care employees, pharmacists, postal workers, grocery store and restaurant employees will also be eligible.

It’s unknown when the second phase might go into effect. Health officials estimate that Phase 1 will likely continue for several weeks.

The timeline gets even cloudier when it comes to children.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not yet received approval for those under 16, although the Food and Drug Administration and other government authorities are "working very hard" to make that happen, said Dr. Robert Ball, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Pfizer got federal permission in October to start testing adolescents as young as 12, and pharmaceutical company Moderna began testing its vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds this month.

The earliest Ball said he foresees the vaccine being made available to children is February or early March, subject to distribution and availability.

But as COVID-19 cases in the state reached record-breaking levels in the weeks following Thanksgiving, Ball said he’s especially fearful of what’s to come in the wake of the December holidays.

"The vaccines represent only a flicker of light at the end of a long dark, winter tunnel," he said.

Teachers waitlisted

When The Post and Courier reached out to several of the state’s largest school districts, none said they’d gotten any word yet on what to expect from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We have expressed to DHEC our willingness to do whatever we can to help facilitate broad-scale vaccinations," said Teri Brinkman, a spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools.

The state’s largest school district had entered an agreement with the state health agency to offer up school facilities as possible vaccination sites as part of its long-term pandemic plan.

"We do not know at this time whether they will avail themselves of our offer," she said.

In Charleston County, teachers, school nurses and other employees will be the top priority for vaccinations within the district, said spokesman Andy Pruitt.

"School nurses are ready to help immunize when needed. But to be clear, we will follow DHEC protocols," Pruitt said.

The state’s second-largest district has already taken some measures in recent months that could allow faster and easier access to a COVID-19 vaccine once it's available.

The district added more than 100 employees to its school nursing staff this year in order to help aid contact tracing and ensure the presence of at least one full-time nurse at each school.

The district also added an immunization coordinator in October as a means of getting students up to date on common vaccinations through the federal program Vaccines for Children, which provides free vaccinations to students who otherwise wouldn't receive them because of their families’ inability to pay for the medical service.

It’s possible that the immunization coordinator could eventually help facilitate COVID-19 vaccines to students with parental consent, said school board Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby.

Darby said she’s hopeful that the distribution of the first vaccines signal the start of a return to normalcy. Reopening schools this year during the pandemic was easily the most challenging thing she’s ever experienced during her eight years on the board.

"We are dealing with a situation that we have never dealt with before in our lifetimes," she said. "I so appreciate the public and parents and teachers giving each other some grace and some understanding."

The student question

As conversations of COVID-19 vaccinations gain traction, so have questions of whether schools can mandate students to receive the immunization.

But a school district on its own can’t require vaccinations for students to attend schools. That decision falls under DHEC’s purview, said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the S.C. Department of Education.

"We'll be looking to them as the public health experts, as to whether or not this vaccine at any point in time, whether it's in the short term future or the long-term future, is ever a requirement," Brown said.

At this time, the state health agency is not recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be required for students or teachers, said spokeswoman Laura Renwick.

The agency does require schools to keep records showing proof of students' immunizations for several other diseases, including tetanus, measles, polio and hepatitis, but even then, state law mandates that exceptions can be granted for medical or religious reasons.

Even with the advent of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, a return to full-time, face-to-face learning could remain months away for some districts.

There are "many, many variables" a school district must consider when deciding how and when to bring more students back to the classroom, Ball said.

This complexity has become evident in recent weeks, as some districts have reverted to online-only learning while others have remained steadfast in their plans for in-person instruction five days a week.

Anna Mitchell and Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.