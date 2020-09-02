Here's how Charleston schools will let parents know about positive coronavirus cases

Charleston County school officials have released highly anticipated details explaining who will be notified if there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 within a school building.

Under the notification protocol announced Wednesday, schools in the state's second-largest district will only alert parents if their child has come into "close contact" with a known COVID-19 case.

Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more to someone who is COVID-19 positive and contagious, with or without face coverings.

"In classrooms where social distancing could not be maintained, all children and staff will be considered close contacts," the guidance says.

It is possible that a student could share a classroom with a COVID-19 positive person and not be notified, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

"It would be very rare for that to happen," he said.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus must stay out of school for at least 10 calendar days and will be instructed to isolate.

Once a student, teacher or a staff member tests positive, the school will notify CCSD's nursing services office, which will then notify the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

School nurses, in coordination with DHEC, will then conduct contact tracing "to determine those persons who have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes of the positive individual."

Parents of any student who is determined to have had "close contact" with a COVID-19 positive person will be notified directly the same day via a phone call and an email from the school. These students must not return to school within 14 days of their last contact with the coronavirus positive person.

Siblings of students that are classified as "close contacts" can still attend school in person as long as they are not showing any COVID-19 symptoms, Pruitt said.

The district's facilities management department will then complete necessary sanitizing of the space, according to the district's website.

The district will keep track of all positive cases confirmed within its schools using an online dashboard that can be accessed at ccsdschools.com/covid-notification. The dashboard will be updated every afternoon Monday through Friday. It will have a breakdown of the total number of confirmed COVID cases, school by school.

In some cases, if deemed necessary by DHEC and school officials, there may be school-level "broad notification" that goes beyond the known close contacts, Pruitt said.

Around 25 percent of all CCSD students will return to classrooms to receive face-to-face instruction for the first day of school Tuesday. The remaining students will be learning from home, either via the district's temporary remote option or via the long-term virtual academy.

If a student is required to quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus positive individual, they could continue their lessons via temporary remote learning as long as the courses the student is taking are being offered online and the child feels well enough to complete their assignments, according to a frequently asked questions page on the district's website.

These decisions would be worked out on a case-by-case basis at the school level.

In Dorchester District 2, all individuals determined to have been within close contact of a confirmed case will be notified and will not be permitted back in schools until at least 14 days have passed.

The district will also work with DHEC to determine if any other individuals not in close contact should be notified, according to the district’s website. This decision will be made based on the individual’s level of exposure. This could include those who have been in a classroom, office or other area of a school with the positive individual.

If a student in Berkeley County schools is sent home from school with COVID-19 symptoms, parents will receive a letter explaining when their child will be able to return for in-person learning.

Schools will follow DHEC’s COVID-19 notification protocol, according to an information page on the district’s website.

Last month, Greenville County school officials announced they would alert parents every time a student or teacher in their child's classroom tests positive for the virus, regardless of whether they were deemed a close contact or not.

On Friday, DHEC will begin reporting the number of COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 public schools statewide. This reporting will include both cumulative and 30-day rolling case counts of any student, staff or faculty in S.C. schools.

The state health agency will post its twice-weekly school reports on Tuesdays and Fridays.