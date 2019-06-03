The state health department reports that customers who have eaten at the Zaxby's for 3 days in May at the Tanger Outlet in North Charleston may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
On Friday, DHEC was notified that an employee of the restaurant had tested positive for the virus. People who ate at the restaurant between May 20 and May 23 may have been exposed to it.
State epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said the risk of the virus spreading from the infected employee to customers in a restaurant setting is low. She emphasized that it is not a foodborne outbreak. A food handler tested positive for the virus.
"As a precaution, in these situations, vaccination should be considered for individuals who were exposed during the time the food handler was contagious," Bell said.
If a customer has not been vaccinated, DHEC suggests post-exposure vaccination. The department explains that vaccination can be given within two weeks from the date the customers ate anything from Zaxby's.
Customers are advised to consult with their pharmacy or medical provider for treatment. Customers can also visit the Northwoods Public Health Clinic at 2070 Northbrook Boulevard in North Charleston from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.
In general customers should look out for symptoms like nausea, diarrhea , belly pain, vomiting or yellowing of the eyes and skin. Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by a virus of the same name. It is contagious. Most people that get it will feel ill for several weeks. But most recover without lasting liver damage.
The possible exposure follows a hepatitis A outbreak announced by the department back on May 13. It was based on an increased number of cases.