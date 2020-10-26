Halloween looks different this year, but you can celebrate in safe, socially distant ways

Kelly Miller constructs a system using a PVC pipe and a clown she painted to deliver Halloween candy with social distancing in mind on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With COVID-19 disrupting many plans this year, Miller feels it is important to keep this holiday as normal as possible for kids. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller puts together a zombie outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Miller developed her love for Halloween as a kid growing up near a neighbor who would use lots of decorations on their house and decided to carry on the tradition for her son and other kids in the neighborhood. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller decorates a box that will support a system to dispense candy with social distancing in mind as she sets up Halloween decorations outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her children Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the decorations from a Facebook post and decided to check them out. The CDC deems decorating your house for the holidays a "lower-risk" activity. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her kids Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the house from a post on Facebook and decided to check it out in person. Once the sun goes down, there is often a small crowd gathered outside admiring the decorations. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A creepy decoration made by Kelly Miller crawls down a tree in front of her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Miller made the creature out of a plastic skeleton that she restructured and melted. She used fake fingernails for the teeth. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
top story
Halloween looks different this year, but you can celebrate in safe, socially distant ways
Kelly Miller constructs a system using a PVC pipe and a clown she painted to deliver Halloween candy with social distancing in mind on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With COVID-19 disrupting many plans this year, Miller feels it is important to keep this holiday as normal as possible for kids. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller decorates a box that will support a system to dispense candy with social distancing in mind as she sets up Halloween decorations outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her children Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the decorations from a Facebook post and decided to check them out. The CDC deems decorating your house for the holidays a "lower-risk" activity. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her kids Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the house from a post on Facebook and decided to check it out in person. Once the sun goes down, there is often a small crowd gathered outside admiring the decorations. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A creepy decoration made by Kelly Miller crawls down a tree in front of her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Miller made the creature out of a plastic skeleton that she restructured and melted. She used fake fingernails for the teeth. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
You know that scene from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas?" The one where the Grinch hauls all the presents in Whoville up Mount Crumpet with the intention of throwing them off the edge of the summit?
"He hadn't stopped Christmas from coming! It came! Somehow or other it came just the same!"
The point here is that COVID-19 is our Grinch. And while it seems like the pandemic could put a damper on the upcoming holiday season, there's no reason we can't change the way we've traditionally celebrated.
First up, Halloween, which happens to be Kelly Miller's favorite.
"I love seeing the kids. I love being out there when they come. I love seeing their expressions," the Mount Pleasant mom said. "I’m very passionate about it."
But she knew COVID-19 would make traditional trick-or-treating more complicated. So she constructed a candy chute that will allow her to accommodate kids in costume in her Ivy Hall neighborhood from a safe social distance.
There are other ways to accomplish this, she said.
"Some people are going to do a parade in their neighborhood. Some are doing masks and hand sanitizer. A lot of people are doing individual bags and leaving them out of the kids," she said.
Miller said some of the people she's met in online Halloween groups have also suggested using Easter eggs to distribute candy. One person even devised a way to hand out candy using a pulley system across the yard.
Sign up for our new health newsletter
The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.
"They’re doing whatever they can to make this happen," Miller said. "It just took a lot of brainstorming."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists traditional trick-or-treating — kids going door to door while grownups hand out candy from a common basket — in the higher-risk category for Halloween celebrations. The same goes for crowded indoor costume parties where adults typically drink alcohol (which the CDC points out "can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.")
But, like Miller said, there are ways to celebrate if you're willing to get a little creative.
Here are some ideas for celebrating the holiday in low-risk ways, all of which have been endorsed by the CDC:
Carve pumpkins with your family and display them on your steps or front porch.
Host a virtual Halloween costume contest.
Plan a family Halloween movie night.
Decorate your house.
And in the moderate-risk category:
Participate in "one-way trick-or-treating," which requires grownups to prepare individually wrapped goodie bags that are lined up for families and children to "grab and go" while continuing to social distance.
Visit an open-air, one-way haunted forest where social distancing is enforced.
Host an outdoor movie night with family friends. Just make sure everyone is spread at least 6 feet apart.
Visit a pumpkin patch wearing a mask and use hand sanitizer.
Remember, if the Whos down in Whoville can find a reason to sing on Christmas morning without any presents under their trees, we can come up with unusual ways to adjust our Halloween celebrations, too.
Kelly Miller hammers in a grave for Halloween outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Miller spends countless hours each year setting up the decorations for kids in her neighborhood to enjoy. “This year I think Halloween is more important than ever before because it does feel like this year has been so weird,” Miller said. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller decorates a box that will support a system to dispense candy with social distancing in mind as she sets up Halloween decorations outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller constructs a system using a PVC pipe and a clown she painted to deliver Halloween candy with social distancing in mind on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With COVID-19 disrupting many plans this year, Miller feels it is important to keep this holiday as normal as possible for kids. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller puts together a zombie outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Miller developed her love for Halloween as a kid growing up near a neighbor who would use lots of decorations on their house and decided to carry on the tradition for her son and other kids in the neighborhood. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A creepy decoration made by Kelly Miller crawls down a tree in front of her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Miller made the creature out of a plastic skeleton that she restructured and melted. She used fake fingernails for the teeth. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her kids Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the house from a post on Facebook and decided to check it out in person. Once the sun goes down, there is often a small crowd gathered outside admiring the decorations. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her children Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the decorations from a Facebook post and decided to check them out. The CDC deems decorating your house for the holidays a "lower-risk" activity. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Cayden Burke, 8, stops in front of Kelly Miller’s house in Mount Pleasant to check out the Halloween decorations on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
Photos: Mount Pleasant home goes all out for Halloween for neighborhood kids
Kelly Miller fell in love with Halloween as a kid when a neighbor would put on spooky shows outside of their home. Now, she carries on the tradition for kids in her Mount Pleasant neighborhood. With COVID-19 impacting many traditions so far, Miller sees this year as especially important to make the holiday special for children.
Kelly Miller hammers in a grave for Halloween outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Miller spends countless hours each year setting up the decorations for kids in her neighborhood to enjoy. “This year I think Halloween is more important than ever before because it does feel like this year has been so weird,” Miller said. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller decorates a box that will support a system to dispense candy with social distancing in mind as she sets up Halloween decorations outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller constructs a system using a PVC pipe and a clown she painted to deliver Halloween candy with social distancing in mind on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. With COVID-19 disrupting many plans this year, Miller feels it is important to keep this holiday as normal as possible for kids. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kelly Miller puts together a zombie outside her home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Miller developed her love for Halloween as a kid growing up near a neighbor who would use lots of decorations on their house and decided to carry on the tradition for her son and other kids in the neighborhood. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A creepy decoration made by Kelly Miller crawls down a tree in front of her home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Miller made the creature out of a plastic skeleton that she restructured and melted. She used fake fingernails for the teeth. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her kids Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the house from a post on Facebook and decided to check it out in person. Once the sun goes down, there is often a small crowd gathered outside admiring the decorations. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holly Bullock and her children Evie, 5, and Calvin, 2, check out the Halloween decorations at Kelly Miller’s home in Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The family heard about the decorations from a Facebook post and decided to check them out. The CDC deems decorating your house for the holidays a "lower-risk" activity. Lauren Petracca/Staff