Half of Charleston students could return in-person by Sept. 21 if COVID-19 activity slows

Around half of all Charleston County public school students could return to the classroom by late September if coronavirus conditions in the area continue to improve.

Under new COVID-19 disease guidelines, approved Monday night by the Charleston County School Board, more than 20,000 students could successfully return to the classroom for in-person instruction by Sept. 21, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said.

Charleston County Schools will open Sept. 8 for the first day of school with five days of face-to-face instruction for some select students, although the majority will tune in virtually.

That's what will happen in Dorchester District 2 schools. The board, which also met Monday, approved a plan to start the school year exclusively online. All students will learn virtually until at least Sept. 18.

In Charleston, not all students who want in-person learning will be able to receive it right away. The number of students a school can safely host depends on a variety of factors, including building size and teacher availability.

If the demand for in-person learning exceeds what's possible at a given school, students will start the year learning online before eventually transitioning into the classroom.

But under the new metrics, schools could begin to bring more students back for face-to-face learning just two weeks after the first day of school if Charleston County's two-week incident rate falls below 200 cases per 100,000 residents.

On Saturday, the county's two-week incident rate was 230 per 100,000 residents, Postlewait said.

"We have all the ingredients, we just need to be in the safe margin so we can bring more children back into facilities," Postlewait said. "If the incident rate continues to decline, we think we can do that by Sept. 21."

The new COVID-19 assessment uses a point system to determine the level of disease activity in Charleston County. The system classifies the spread of the disease as either low, medium or high, similar to how the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental control classifies the level of disease activity by county.

Much like the DHEC measurements, CCSD will use the two-week incident rate per 100,000 cases, the trend in the two-week incident rate (increasing or decreasing), and the two-week percent positive rate as its three determining factors.

Right now, the district is classified as "high."

"The decline has to continue at its current rate, and that then would trigger the opportunity to give schools a two week notice that they may bring more students back," Postlewait said.

CCSD does not yet know how many students it will be able to welcome back to the classroom on the first day of class. School administrators and principals have spent the past three weeks working to finalize course schedules and match students up with their teachers.

The lack of information surrounding the availability of in-person instruction has been a point of contention for some parents, including Kate Lewis.

Lewis said she has no idea whether her request to send her son, a rising sophomore at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant, to school in person will be granted.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Her frustration with the school district and the lack of available information has led her to strongly consider enrolling her son in a private school.

"The kids have been home since March 17," she said. "What in God’s name have these people been doing? I mean, are you kidding me? It's hard to believe."

But Charleston parents anxious to know whether their child will be able to learn in person this fall or what their schedule will look like shouldn't have to wait much longer.

Charleston County School District parents should expect to find out details of their child's school schedule from administrators by Friday, said Michelle Simmons, the district's executive director of the elementary learning community.

"We expect that by the end of the week all families will have the information they need to start the school year," Simmons said.

Plans for the district's online-only learning option were altered last week after more than 12,000 CCSD students signed up.

Due to the unexpected volume of students who signed up, district officials are in the process of transitioning the so-called virtual academy platform from its own independent platform managed at the district level to a school-based initiative. The decision sparked frustrations from some parents who felt as if the changes to the virtual option weren't what was promised when they enrolled.

Confused and disappointed by the district's COVID-19 safeguards, CCSD parent Natasya Millis made the decision to withdraw her seventh grade son from Camp Road Middle School and homeschool him instead.

It wasn't an easy decision, Millis said, but she felt it was necessary after she received an email from her son's school Monday morning informing her that all students, whether they were starting the year in the classroom or online, needed to report to school for in-person standardized testing. Eighty students would participate in each three-hour testing session, Millis said.

"There’s no scenario where I’m putting my child with 80 people in a closed room, period," she said.

Millis said doesn't blame her son's school for the issues she's encountered. Instead, she pointed to leadership at both the district and state level.

"It’s not my ideal to be my son’s teacher. But nothing is more important to me than his health and well-being, and if the school can’t give him basic safety and protection, then I can," she said.

Postlewait and other district leaders will host a virtual question-and-answer session at 4 p.m. Wednesday to answer parent, teacher and community member questions.

The event will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel. Parents can email questions in advance to saferestart@charleston.k12.sc.us. Parents can also ask questions using YouTube's chat section during the event.