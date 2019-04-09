What the current flu season lacked in its peak intensity, it's currently making up for in resilience.
“It’s still hanging around," said Dr. Robert Oliverio, vice-president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Physician Partners.
In their latest report, the state health department reported over 130 lab-confirmed cases of the influenza virus.
Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 33 states, including South Carolina, with widespread geographic flu activity.
“If you haven’t gotten the flu, you can still get it," Oliverio said.
Influenza, or the flu, is a contagious respiratory virus that is often spread through sneezing, coughing and talking. Some of the symptoms include sore throat, fever, coughing, fatigue and vomiting.
Around April is typically when experts see the flu being a little less threatening. The number of cases tend to trail off with the warm weather. The numbers for this season indicate that this won't necessarily be the case.
Though the number of cases has been decreasing, the activity is still widespread.
Oliverio said that no one has a crystal ball to predict exactly how a flu season will go. A lot of it is based on past seasons, he said.
Last year, South Carolina was following a similar April trend. While it was considered an intense season, the health department was reporting fewer cases. At that time, less than 50 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported.
"Although it is late in the flu season this year, DHEC is still seeing cases, and continues to encourage anyone who has not already received to flu vaccine, to do so," said Chris Delcamp, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Outside of the ongoing flu presence, this year has followed other patterns. The flu season typically peaks between December and February, according to the health department.
The current season peaked in February with over 650 lab confirmed cases in one week. Since that moment, the state has seen a gradual decrease in cases. In the last few weeks the number of cases went from more than 190 to 130 in a week.
So far, South Carolina has seen more than 4,800 lab confirmed cases this season. In previous seasons, South Carolina was looking at numbers in the 2,000s.
Some experts would still look at the last season as being a little more intense. For providers, Oliverio said the intensity of a season is often reflected in the number of patients they see.
In the current season, the department recorded over 2,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Last year, South Carolina had seen more than 4,000.
“It (2019) didn’t strain resources like the season before did," he said.
Another identifier would be the number of flu-related deaths, which was much higher last year. In the current season, there have been nearly 80 flu-associated deaths. Last year, South Carolina was looking at almost 300.
What this season's ongoing presence means for South Carolina, Oliverio said, is that doctors and patients need to continue to keep the virus at the top of their minds.
“You can still get influenza in the summer," he said.
Considering that allergies are also now a concern, Oliverio said that it is possible to confuse flu and allergy symptoms.
"You still get some of the same upper respiratory symptoms,” he said.
A key indicator of the flu, instead of allergies, Oliverio explained is often fever and muscle aches. In preparation for next season he said that residents can mark on their calendars to get their flu shots between September and October.
Outside of that, residents should use the summer to get rest, eat well, exercise and drink plenty fluids. The purpose is to keep the immune system fit for more intense flu activity.
Residents should also follow essential tips like frequent hand-washing and covering themselves when coughing and sneezing.
“Folks still need to be thinking about how to decrease the incidence of flu," Oliverio said.