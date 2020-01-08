South Carolina health officials reported nine flu-associated deaths in their tabulation this week, bringing the total number of reported deaths this season to 26.

Though much of the state saw a decrease in influenza activity this week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control is recording a high number of confirmed cases of the virus.

For this season, South Carolina has seen more than 1,450 cases of the flu after 280 cases were reported for the last seven days.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the last two seasons the highest for this week was a little over 500 confirmed cases. For flu-related hospitalizations, the department reported more than 250 this week.

This brings the total of hospitalizations in excess to 900.

The flu is a highly contagious viral infection with symptoms that range from fever to body aches and fatigue. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that southern states were already seeing a high number of flu cases. South Carolina was one of them.