The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first influenza-related death of the flu season after 10 hospitalizations from the virus were confirmed this week.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist and director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control at the health department, confirmed the individual was from the Upstate region.

“Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina," she said in a press release.

DHEC reported no significant increase in flu activity this week. So far this season, the state has seen 38 hospitalizations from the virus and a total of 24 lab-confirmed cases.

Influenza, or the flu, is a respiratory illness caused by a virus of the same name. Symptoms of the illness include fever, sore throat, muscle aches and a runny nose.

DHEC advises individuals who are already to sick, to limit close contact with others. Elderly, pregnant women and young children are considered to be at a higher risk of getting the illness.

They are also advising everyone six months and older to get the recommended flu vaccine to protect themselves. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain that the vaccine reduces the risk of getting the illness by 40 to 60 percent during the flu season.

DHEC reported nearly 3,000 flu-related hospitalizations and a little over 100 deaths in the last flu season.